LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones, Xboom Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 Bluetooth Speakers Unveiled at CES 2025

LG has introduced its latest array of audio devices, developed in collaboration with American rapper Will.i.am, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Los Angeles. The innovative ‘Xboom by Will.i.am’ collection features the Xboom Buds TWS earphones, as well as the Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab, and Xboom Stage 301 Bluetooth speakers. This launch continues the partnership first announced in December 2024, emphasizing Will.i.am’s role in product design, development, and marketing strategies.

Global Availability and Features

The new Xboom Buds TWS earphones and Xboom Bluetooth speakers are set to hit select markets globally. LG promises to disclose pricing details at their respective launches. Each device incorporates high-quality components like inbuilt tweeters and full-range drivers from Peerless, a renowned Danish transducer manufacturer.

Advanced Technology in Xboom Buds

The Xboom Buds TWS earphones are equipped with lightweight graphene drivers, known for their durability and slim profile. They support advanced features such as active noise cancellation (ANC) and LE Audio Auracast for enhanced connectivity and audio streaming. The earphones also boast an IPX4 splash resistance rating and a cumulative 30-hour battery life with the charging case.

Diverse Speaker Line-up

Each speaker in the Xboom series—Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301—has a unique button that links directly to Will.i.am’s RAiDiO.FYI platform. The Xboom Bounce offers impressive sound with up-bouncing passive radiators, dual dome tweeters, and track-type woofers. It is designed for robust use with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and a Military Standard 810G durability certification, offering up to 30 hours of playtime.

The Xboom Grab features dual passive radiators and promises up to 20 hours of battery life, ideal for on-the-go listening with a compact, easy-to-hold design. On the larger side, the Xboom Stage 301 includes a 6.5-inch woofer and dual 2.5-inch midrange drivers, designed for versatile placement and portability with its built-in handle and flexible positioning options. It also offers up to 11 hours of battery life with a replaceable battery and has an IPX4-rated splash-resistant construction.

