Apple to Surprise with Early MacBook Air M4 Release?

26/12/2024
Sovan Mandal
2 Min Read
Apple may launch M4-powered MacBook Air as early as January 2025, ahead of iPhone SE 4 and new iPad models. This unexpected refresh aims to bring the latest chipset to the entire Mac lineup.

Apple is reportedly planning an unexpected refresh of its MacBook Air lineup, featuring the latest M4 chip. This move breaks with Apple’s typical two-year launch cycle for the MacBook Air, as the M3 model was just released earlier this year.

MacBook Air M4 May Launch Sooner Than Expected

The MacBook Air, along with the Mac Pro and Mac Studio, are currently the only Apple computers still using older-generation chips. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models will be upgraded to the M4 chipset early next year, possibly between January and March. This would place the launch ahead of the anticipated iPhone SE 4 and new iPad models (iPad 11 and iPad Air), which are expected in the spring.

M4 Chip to Power the Entire Mac Lineup

The M4 chip was announced in May and currently powers the latest iPad Pros, Mac Mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro. Apple seems to be accelerating its transition to the M4 across its entire Mac lineup. Gurman also suggests that the Mac Studio and Mac Pro will receive M4 upgrades later in 2025.

This potential MacBook Air update is expected to be a quiet release, with the processor upgrade being the primary change. Gurman previously reported that the M4 MacBook Air is already in production.

If these reports prove accurate, Apple seems poised to shake up its Mac lineup with a surprisingly early release of the M4-powered MacBook Air. This move suggests a commitment to keeping its entire product portfolio equipped with the latest silicon, potentially offering users enhanced performance and efficiency sooner than anticipated. However, with no official announcement from Apple, we’ll have to wait and see how these plans unfold in the coming months.

