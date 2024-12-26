Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 and POCO F7 Pro Global Launch Imminent

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 global launch imminent following EEC certification; POCO F7 Pro global model spotted on TDRA. Expected launch in July 2025.

Xiaomi seems to be gearing up for the global launch of its next-generation clamshell foldable phone, the Mix Flip 2. This follows the recent appearance of the device on the Russian certification body EEC website, which indicates an international release is on the horizon. The Mix Flip 2, identified by model number 2505APX7BG, was previously spotted on the IMEI database alongside a Chinese variant with a slightly different model number. While the exact launch date remains uncertain, it is speculated to be around July 2025, similar to its predecessor, the Mix Flip, which debuted in July 2024.

In other news, Xiaomi’s sub-brand, POCO, is also preparing to launch the global version of the F7 Pro. This information comes from a recent listing on the UAE’s TDRA website. The POCO F7 Pro, bearing model number 24117RK2CG, has already been certified by various other regulatory bodies, including the US FCC, Singapore’s IMDA, and the IMEI database.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Global Launch

The EEC listing confirms the global variant of the Mix Flip 2 with model number 2505APX7BG. This model number, along with the Chinese variant 2505APX7BC, was previously identified on the IMEI website. The “G” in the model number signifies the global version, while the “C” denotes the Chinese variant. Based on the model number, it is speculated that the Mix Flip 2 might launch around July 2025, similar to the launch timeframe of the original Mix Flip.

POCO F7 Pro Global Launch

The POCO F7 Pro global version, identified by model number 24117RK2CG, has received certification from the UAE’s TDRA body. This confirms the phone’s upcoming release in the Gulf country. While the POCO F7 Pro is expected to launch globally, its availability in India remains uncertain, especially since the POCO F6 Pro did not launch in the Indian market.

The upcoming releases of the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 and POCO F7 Pro are generating significant anticipation in the tech world. Both devices have been making appearances on various certification platforms, hinting at their imminent global launches. While concrete details remain scarce, the listings provide valuable clues about the potential features and release timelines. As Xiaomi and POCO continue to innovate and expand their global presence, these new devices promise to further solidify their positions in the competitive smartphone market. Tech enthusiasts and consumers alike eagerly await further updates and official announcements in the coming months.