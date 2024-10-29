Apple Unveils New M4 iMac, Expands Display Support for M4 Macs, and Updates Mac Pro with USB-C Accessories

Apple launches new M4 iMacs with vibrant colors, boosts display support for existing M4 Macs, and adds USB-C accessories to the Mac Pro. Explore the latest updates!

In a recent YouTube video, Apple unveiled its latest iteration of the iconic iMac, now powered by the impressive M4 chip and sporting a refreshed design with an array of vibrant colors. This launch marks a significant step in Apple’s ongoing transition to its own silicon, bringing enhanced performance and power efficiency to the all-in-one desktop. While the base model iMac 2024 features an 8-core CPU, a slightly slower variant of the M4 compared to the chips found in the latest iPad Pros, it still promises a considerable performance boost over its predecessors.

Beyond the iMac, Apple also announced updates for its existing Mac lineup, demonstrating its commitment to continuous improvement across its product range. These updates include expanded display support for lower-end M4 Macs and the inclusion of USB-C accessories for the Mac Pro, enhancing user experience and connectivity.

iMac 2024: Price and Availability in India

The new iMac M4 will be available for purchase in India starting November 8th, with pre-orders already underway on the Apple website and Apple Store app. The available configurations cater to a range of needs and budgets:

8-core iMac (16GB RAM, 256GB storage): Rs 1,34,900

10-core iMac (16GB RAM, 256GB storage): Rs 1,54,900

10-core iMac (16GB RAM, 512GB storage): Rs 1,74,900

10-core iMac (24GB RAM, 512GB storage): Rs 1,94,900

Color options for the iMac 2024 include classic Silver alongside newer shades of Green, Blue, Yellow, Orange, Pink, and Purple, allowing users to personalize their workspace.

iMac 2024: A Deep Dive into Specifications

Memory: The iMac 2024 offers a minimum of 16GB of unified memory in the base model, with higher-end configurations boasting 24GB, configurable up to 32GB. Storage options range from 256GB to a spacious 2TB SSD, providing ample space for applications, files, and media.

Processor: The entry-level iMac is equipped with an 8-core M4 chip, while the remaining models feature a more powerful 10-core M4 chip. These chips are built on TSMC’s enhanced 3nm process node, delivering exceptional performance and energy efficiency.

Software: The iMac 2024 is expected to ship with the latest macOS 15.1 Sequoia, which introduces innovative features like Apple Intelligence support. This AI-powered assistant, accessible when the device language is set to US English, can help users with various tasks and information retrieval.

Display: The 24-inch display is a visual treat, boasting a 4.5K resolution, 1 billion colors, and 500 nits brightness. The nano-texture panel minimizes glare while ensuring vibrant colors and deep blacks, further enhanced by Dolby Vision and P3 color support.

Connectivity: The iMac 2024 offers a comprehensive suite of connectivity options, including a 3.5mm headphone jack for audiophiles, up to four Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports for high-speed data transfer and external display connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E for blazing-fast wireless networking, and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless pairing with peripherals.

Webcam: Video conferencing and content creation are elevated with the 12MP FHD camera, featuring Center Stage to keep users perfectly framed and Desk View to showcase projects.

Accessories: The iMac 2024 seamlessly integrates with Apple’s ecosystem of accessories, supporting the latest Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse/Magic Trackpad with USB-C ports.

Expanding Capabilities for Existing Macs

Apple’s commitment to its Mac lineup extends beyond the new iMac. Lower-end Macs equipped with a 10-core M4 chip now have the capability to support dual external displays without the need for cumbersome workarounds. This enhances productivity and multitasking capabilities for users who rely on multiple displays.

Furthermore, the Mac Pro, Apple’s flagship desktop computer, will now include a USB-C to USB-C charging cable and Magic accessories in the box, streamlining setup and enhancing convenience for users. This addition reflects Apple’s attention to detail and commitment to providing a premium user experience.