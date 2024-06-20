Apple Watch Gets Check In Feature in watchOS 11 for Safety

Apple has rolled out the highly anticipated watchOS 11 update, which includes a noteworthy addition to the Apple Watch’s capabilities: the “Check In” feature. This innovative feature aims to bolster user safety, particularly during outdoor workouts and activities.

What is the Check In Feature?

The Check In feature, previously introduced in iOS 17 for iPhones, allows users to easily notify friends or family members when they begin and end a journey. With watchOS 11, this functionality seamlessly integrates into the Apple Watch’s Workout app.

How Does Check In Work on Apple Watch?

Initiating a Check In: When starting a workout, a simple rightward swipe on the Workout screen reveals the new Check In option. Users can then select their designated contact(s) to notify them about the workout’s commencement. Real-Time Updates: If the workout includes a planned route, Check In can share this information with the chosen contact(s), providing them with visibility into the user’s expected path. Workout Completion Notification: Upon finishing the workout, the Apple Watch prompts users to send a “Finished” Check In, notifying their contact(s) of their safe return.

Enhanced Safety for Solo Workouts

This integration of Check In with the Workout app is particularly valuable for those who exercise outdoors alone. It provides an additional layer of security by ensuring that loved ones are aware of the user’s location and progress during a workout.

Additional Check In Functionalities

Beyond workout integration, watchOS 11 also supports starting a Check In directly from the Messages app on the Apple Watch, mirroring the functionality on the iPhone. Additionally, if a user deviates from their planned route or experiences an unexpected delay, Check In can automatically notify their designated contact(s), providing them with location information (if available) and other relevant details.

Broader Implications

While the Check In feature’s primary focus is on workout safety, its potential extends beyond that. It can be used for a variety of activities, such as walking home alone after dark or embarking on a hiking trip. It promotes peace of mind for both users and their loved ones by providing a simple and effective way to stay connected and informed during various situations.

The introduction of the Check In feature in watchOS 11 represents a significant step forward in enhancing the safety and security of Apple Watch users. By seamlessly integrating with the Workout app and offering additional functionalities, it empowers users to share their whereabouts and progress with trusted contacts, fostering a greater sense of security during outdoor activities and beyond.