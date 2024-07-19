Apple Watch Ultra: 30% Off on Amazon Prime Day – Is It Worth It?

Grab the Apple Watch Ultra at a 30% discount during Amazon Prime Day 2024! Is this rugged smartwatch worth it? Read on to find out.

The Apple Watch Ultra, Apple’s premium smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts, is available at a significant discount during Amazon Prime Day 2024. Launched in 2022 at Rs 89,900, this rugged timepiece can now be yours for under Rs 65,000. But is it the right smartwatch for you?

Prime Day Deal Details

During the Prime Day sale, the Apple Watch Ultra will be priced at Rs 62,990, a 30% discount from its original price. Additionally, you can enjoy further savings with bank offers of up to Rs 1,250 on SBI and ICICI Bank credit cards, as well as no-cost EMI options.

Outdoor-Focused Features

The Apple Watch Ultra stands out with its 49mm display, the largest ever on an Apple Watch. It boasts a dual-frequency GPS for precise location tracking, a customizable Action Button for quick access to various functions, and an on-wrist temperature sensor. Its unique Wayfinder face enhances visibility in low-light conditions.

Should You Buy?

Even with the discount, the Apple Watch Ultra remains a high-priced smartwatch. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast who can fully utilize its specialized features, it’s a compelling option, especially considering the significant price difference compared to the newer Apple Watch Ultra 2.

However, if you don’t require the ruggedness and outdoor-specific functions, the Apple Watch Series 8 or the newer Series 9 might be more suitable choices at a lower price point.