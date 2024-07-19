Google Gears Up for Made By Google Event, Teasing Pixel 9 Pro Fold and India Launch

With its “Made By Google” hardware event scheduled for August 13, Google has amplified anticipation by releasing a teaser video showcasing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, confirming its official name and design ahead of the unveiling.

A Sneak Peek into the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The teaser video offers a tantalizing glimpse into the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s external display and hinge mechanism. The cover display features a hole punch cutout, while the foldable is presented in an elegant off-white shade reminiscent of Google’s signature Porcelain color. However, Google is expected to offer more vibrant color options when the phone officially launches.

In a notable design element, the video confirms the presence of a dual-level rear camera design housed within a rectangular camera bump. It also underscores the foldable’s integration with Gemini, Google’s AI chatbot, further hinting at enhanced AI capabilities. The tagline “foldable phone built for the Gemini era” reinforces this focus on AI.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Set to Make its India Debut

In a significant move for the Indian market, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will launch alongside the Pixel 9 Pro on August 14th, just a day after the global launch event. This marks a major milestone as it will be the first time a Google foldable phone is available in India.

Google India’s official announcement on X (formerly Twitter) reads: “Out with the old. In with the fold. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for the first time in India.” Enthusiastic users can sign up for updates on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro on Google’s online store.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s arrival in India is expected to intensify competition in the foldable smartphone market, potentially challenging established players like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus Open, and Tecno Phantom V Fold. With its combination of innovative design, AI integration, and a potential array of color options, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is poised to make a significant impact in the evolving landscape of foldable devices.