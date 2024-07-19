Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max: Unleash Your Creativity with AI-Powered Watch Faces

Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max: Create unlimited watch faces with AI, enjoy seamless Bluetooth calling, track health metrics, and more. Available now on Amazon and Flipkart.

Noise, the leading connected lifestyle brand in India, is revolutionizing smartwatch technology with the launch of the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max. This innovative wearable boasts AI Create, allowing users to design infinite custom watch faces, and Tru Sync™ for enhanced Bluetooth calling. It also features AI Search for quick query resolution and a robust Noise Health Suite.

Key Features

AI Create: Design personalized watch faces that match your style and mood.

Tru Sync: Enjoy seamless Bluetooth calling with stable connections.

AI Search: Get answers to your questions without touching the display.

1.96-inch AMOLED Display: Immerse yourself in vibrant visuals with the large, high-resolution screen.

Always-on Display: Stay updated at a glance without activating the screen.

QR Code Scanner: Conveniently store up to 5 QR codes for social media or payments.

Noise Health Suite: Monitor vital health metrics like heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress.

Productivity Suite: Stay on top of your day with reminders and weather forecasts.

100+ Watch Faces and Sports Modes: Personalize your watch and track your fitness goals.

IP68 Water and Dust Resistance: Withstands your active lifestyle.

7-Day Battery Life: Stay connected for longer on a single charge.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max, available in six stylish colors (Jet Black, Deep Wine, Rose Gold, Space Blue, Black Link, and Calm Silver Link), will launch on July 20th, 2024, for INR 2,499 on gonoise.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.