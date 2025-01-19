Apple's Notification Summaries feature is a great time-saver, but it has been making some errors. Apple is taking action to solve these errors with the upcoming iOS 18.3 software release.

Apple’s new Intelligence suite on the iPhone includes a feature called Notification Summaries. This feature can be a great time-saver, as it can condense long email chains or news articles into short digests. However, the feature is still in beta, and it has been making some errors that have been a cause for concern, especially for news organizations. Apple is taking action to solve these errors with the upcoming iOS 18.3 software release.

BBC’s Concerns

The BBC, a highly respected news organization, is known for its impartiality and accuracy. When the BBC’s logos appeared on notification summaries that contained inaccurate information, the corporation was understandably concerned. The BBC contacted Apple and expressed its dissatisfaction with the errors.

Examples of Errors

Some of the errors that were made by the Notification Summaries feature included:

A darts player was incorrectly reported as having won a championship before playing in it.

A tennis player was confused with another player, and it was incorrectly reported that they had come out as gay.

The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was incorrectly reported as having shot himself.

Other news organizations, such as the New York Times and Sky News, also had stories incorrectly summarized.

Apple’s Response

Apple has responded to the BBC’s concerns by temporarily suspending the Notification Summaries feature for the News & Entertainment category. The company is working on improvements and will make them available in a future software update.

BBC’s Response

The BBC has praised Apple for listening to their concerns and pausing the summarization feature. The corporation is looking forward to working with Apple to improve the feature and ensure that it delivers accurate news to audiences.

Apple’s Notification Summaries feature is a promising new tool, but it still needs some work. The company is committed to improving the feature and making it more accurate. In the meantime, news organizations will need to be careful about relying on Notification Summaries for their news.

