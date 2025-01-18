Samsung Gives its 'Over the Horizon' Ringtone a Jazzy Revamp Ahead of Galaxy S25

Samsung has recently updated its classic “Over the Horizon” ringtone, introducing a jazz-inspired version just in time for the launch of the Galaxy S25. This tune has been synonymous with Samsung’s Galaxy devices as a default ringtone and has featured prominently in the company’s Unpacked events over the years.

Samsung Electronics describes the new rendition as a vibrant journey through big band jazz, emphasizing dynamic rhythms and soulful harmonies that reflect the essence of their Galaxy brand and the user-friendly interface, One UI. This year’s arrangement, composed by Jacob Mann, a pianist based in Los Angeles, features vivid instrumental combinations and lively grooves. The piece was recorded and mastered in Dolby Atmos, ensuring a rich auditory experience, with the expertise of engineer Will Kennedy.

The revamped three-minute song debuted on Samsung’s YouTube channel, continuing the tradition of annually refreshing this signature melody. Last year, the rendition involved the Seoul National University Gugak Orchestra, highlighting Samsung’s commitment to evolving the auditory experience associated with its devices.

Samsung’s latest update to the “Over the Horizon” ringtone not only enhances the auditory branding of its Galaxy devices but also enriches the user experience with a touch of jazz sophistication. As the Galaxy S25 launch approaches, this fresh take on a classic tune underscores Samsung’s dedication to innovation in both technology and creativity, promising a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity for its users.

While it’s yet to be confirmed if this new musical theme will be integrated into the Galaxy S25’s software, it is set to be a highlight at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

