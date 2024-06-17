Apple’s Pursuit of Thinness: iPhone 17, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch Get Sleeker

Apple, renowned for its sleek and innovative designs, is reportedly doubling down on its commitment to thinness. After the recent release of the ultra-thin iPad Pro, rumors suggest the tech giant is setting its sights on making its iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watches considerably thinner.

The Thinnest iPhone Yet?

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, known for his reliable Apple leaks, revealed this information. According to Gurman, Apple is aiming for a “slimmerand lighter” design for the iPhone 17, currently in development. While specific details remain under wraps, industry insiders speculate that Apple may achieve this by reducing the size of the bezels and potentially integrating components like the Face ID sensors directly into the display.

MacBooks to Embrace Thinness

Apple’s quest for thinness doesn’t stop at the iPhone. Gurman also mentioned that the company is exploring ways to make its MacBook Pro lineup even slimmer. This move aligns with Apple’s recent trend of prioritizing portability and sleekness in its laptops. Expect even thinner MacBook Pro models to hit the market in the coming years.

Apple Watch Gets a Slimmer Profile

The Apple Watch, already known for its slim and stylish design, is also slated to receive a thinning treatment. Apple is rumored to be working on new display technologies that could allow for a thinner watch casing while maintaining the device’s functionality and battery life.

Challenges and Considerations

While the pursuit of thinness is exciting, it’s not without its challenges. Shrinking components and reducing bezels can sometimes impact battery life and durability. Apple will need to strike a delicate balance between aesthetics and functionality to ensure that its thinner devices meet consumer expectations.

What This Means for Consumers

If Apple succeeds in its quest for thinner devices, consumers can expect even more portable and stylish iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watches. However, they may also need to be prepared for potential trade-offs in terms of battery life and durability.

The Future of Apple Design

Apple’s commitment to thinness underscores its dedication to pushing the boundaries of design. As technology continues to advance, we can anticipate even more innovative and sleek Apple products in the years to come.