Samsung Galaxy F55 Review: A Stylish Mid-Range Contender with a Few Quirks

The mid-range smartphone market is a wild place, with everyone battling for the top spot. Samsung’s tossed their latest contender into the ring with the Samsung Galaxy F55, which is priced around 25,000 rupees. I’ve been using this phone for a while now, and I’m ready to share my experience. We’ll cover everything from its eye-catching design to its performance, how it stacks up against the older Galaxy F54, and where it fits in the current smartphone scene.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Design

Let’s talk about the Samsung Samsung Galaxy F55! This phone is a bit of a style chameleon. Samsung went bold with a vegan leather back and saddle stitching, all framed by a gold rim. I got the apricot crush color, and it seriously stands out from the sea of glass and metal phones. It measures about 163.9 x 76.5 x 7.8 mm and weighs around 180 grams, so it fits comfortably in my hand and pocket, and it doesn’t feel too heavy.

I can easily reach all the buttons and the fingerprint scanner. Speaking of which, the scanner is okay, but it could be faster, and the haptic feedback isn’t the greatest. One downside is that there’s no headphone jack, which is a bummer. But the hybrid dual SIM slot is great – I can use two SIMs or one SIM and a microSD card.

The stereo speakers on this thing are fantastic! Music, videos, everything sounds so clear and loud. Overall, I’m really digging the Samsung Galaxy F55. It’s stylish, comfortable to use, and has some great features. If you’re looking for something different, this phone is definitely worth checking out.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Display

Let’s talk about the star of the show – the display. The Samsung Galaxy F55 rocks a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, and it’s seriously impressive. Scrolling through websites, apps, or social media is buttery smooth thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. It’s so fluid and responsive, it actually feels good to use. The resolution is 1080 x 2400 pixels, and with a density of 393 PPI, everything looks crisp and clear.

Colors pop on this screen – vibrant and saturated, with inky blacks and bright whites.

It can reach up to 1000 nits in high brightness mode, which is perfect for sunny days. I’ve been watching a ton of HDR videos on YouTube and Netflix, and the quality is stunning. Even outdoors in the sun, I can still see the screen perfectly. The bezels are pretty thin, so it’s an immersive experience, but I have noticed a tiny bit of asymmetry at the bottom chin, which might bug some people.

All in all, I’m really blown away by this display. It’s one of the best I’ve seen on a phone at this price point. If you’re into watching videos, playing games, or just want a phone that looks great, you’ll love the Samsung Galaxy F55’s screen.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Camera

Now let’s get into the cameras. The Samsung Galaxy F55 has a triple camera setup on the back: a 50MP main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Honestly, the main camera does a pretty good job in daylight. Pictures are detailed and the colors are vibrant. It even handles low-light situations decently well, thanks to OIS and Night mode, though it takes a bit longer to capture shots in the dark. However, I’ve noticed that in some challenging lighting conditions, like really bright sunlight or indoors with mixed lighting, the pictures can look a bit overexposed or lose some detail.

The ultrawide lens is fun for taking landscape shots or fitting a bunch of people into a photo, but the details aren’t as sharp as the main camera. The macro lens is… there. It’s fine for close-ups, but the 2MP resolution isn’t anything to write home about.

Video is where the F55 shines. It can record in 4K at 30fps, and there’s this cool feature that lets you switch between the rear and front cameras while recording, which is great for vlogging or making creative videos.

The selfie camera is also 50MP and takes really good pictures and videos. My selfies look sharp and clear, and the colors are accurate. I’m really impressed with the quality of selfie videos too.

The camera system on the Samsung Galaxy F55 is pretty versatile. It’s not the best camera phone out there, but it gets the job done and offers some cool features that make it stand out. Just be aware that it might struggle a bit in tricky lighting.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Performance and Software

Time to look under the hood! The Samsung Galaxy F55 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, and I’m impressed with how smooth everything feels. Scrolling through Instagram, watching YouTube videos, or hopping between apps is a breeze. It all happens without any lag or slowdown, which is exactly what I want.

Even gaming on this phone is a great experience. I’ve played some pretty demanding games, and the Adreno 644 GPU handles them like a champ. The graphics look good, and I haven’t noticed any frame rate drops or lag. Plus, the phone doesn’t get too hot, even when I’m gaming for a while.

I went with the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, and I’m glad I did. There’s plenty of space for all my apps, photos, and videos, and I can have a bunch of apps open at once without any issues. My only gripe is that the camera app seems a bit slow sometimes, especially when switching between modes or processing HDR photos. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it’s something I hope Samsung addresses in a future update.

The Samsung Galaxy F55’s performance has been a pleasant surprise. It’s fast, smooth, and handles everything I throw at it. If you’re looking for a phone that can keep up with your busy lifestyle and gaming needs, this one won’t disappoint. Just be aware that the camera app can be a little sluggish at times.

Let’s talk software. The Samsung Galaxy F55 comes with Android 14 and Samsung’s One UI 6.1, and I’m really liking it. It’s clean, easy to navigate, and looks super modern. It also comes with some nice security features like Knox security and Knox Vault, which give me peace of mind.

The only thing I’m not thrilled about is the lack of support for Good Lock. I’ve used it on other Samsung phones to customize the interface, and it’s pretty awesome. Hopefully, Samsung will add support for it in the future.

But here’s the good news: Samsung is promising four OS updates and five years of security patches for the F55. That’s amazing and puts them ahead of a lot of other phone brands. It makes me feel good knowing that my phone will be up-to-date and secure for a long time.

Overall, the software experience on the Samsung Galaxy F55 has been really positive. It’s fast, fluid, and packed with features. The lack of Good Lock support is a bummer, but the long-term software support definitely makes up for it.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Battery Life and Additional Features

The Samsung Galaxy F55 has a 5000mAh battery, and it’s been a real workhorse. With my usual mix of social media, browsing, music, and some light gaming, it easily gets me through a full day, even with the 120Hz refresh rate turned on. And if I do need to top up, the 45W fast charging is super speedy.

But here’s the thing: Samsung doesn’t include a charger in the box. That’s a bummer, especially if you don’t have a spare one lying around. You’ll need to factor in the extra cost of buying one. Thankfully, Samsung does offer some nice bundle deals, like a discounted fast charger and the option to get a Galaxy Fit 3 for less, so that helps.

I’m really happy with the battery life and charging speed. It’s a reliable phone that keeps up with my busy lifestyle. Just be aware that you’ll have to buy a charger separately.

Samsung Galaxy F55 Price

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. You can choose between Apricot Crush and Raisin Black colors. The phone will be available for Early Sale on Flipkart from 7pm IST on May 27.

Samsung Galaxy F55: Pros and Cons

Pros:

Distinctive Design: Vegan leather back with a gold frame makes it visually unique.

Superb Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate for vibrant, smooth visuals.

Strong Audio: Loud and clear stereo speakers enhance the multimedia experience.

Capable Cameras: Good performance from a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS.

Reliable Performance: Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, it handles multitasking and gaming well.

Long-Term Software Support: Promises of four OS updates and five years of security patches.

Cons:

Slow Camera App: Some delays in camera operation can be frustrating.

Moderate Haptic Feedback: The haptic quality doesn’t match the phone’s premium feel.

No Included Charger: Buyers need to purchase a separate charger.

Conclusion

So, to wrap things up, the Samsung Samsung Galaxy F55 has definitely left a good impression on me. It’s a solid contender for anyone looking to upgrade their current phone or those wanting a reliable mid-range option. The unique design, gorgeous display, decent camera setup, and smooth performance make it a really good package.

Sure, there are a few things I wish were different, like having a headphone jack and maybe a bit stronger haptic feedback. But those are minor complaints compared to everything the phone has going for it, especially the promise of four OS updates and five years of security patches.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 is a great value for the price, especially with the bundle deals Samsung is offering right now. If you want a stylish phone that performs well, takes good pictures, and won’t be outdated anytime soon, definitely check out the Samsung Galaxy F55. It’s a good choice for anyone looking for a solid mid-range phone.