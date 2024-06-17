Google Pixel 9 Benchmarks Leak, Fueling Launch Anticipation

A series of leaks have revealed benchmark results for Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 smartphone, offering a glimpse into the performance of its Tensor G3 chip and stoking anticipation for the phone’s imminent launch.

Geekbench and AnTuTu Results

The Pixel 9 appeared on Geekbench 6, a popular cross-platform processor benchmark, under its official name. Powered by the new Tensor G3 chip, the device scored 1653 in single-core performance and 3313 in multi-core performance. While these scores don’t represent a drastic leap over the previous generation, they indicate a steady improvement in processing capabilities.

Additionally, AnTuTu benchmarks for the Pixel 9 and its Pro variant have surfaced. The Pixel 9 scored 1,016,167 points, while the Pixel 9 Pro achieved 1,148,452 points. Notably, a larger model, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, also appeared on AnTuTu with a score of 1,176,410 points, all powered by the same Tensor G3 chip.

- Ads -

What Do the Benchmarks Mean?

These early benchmark results suggest that the Pixel 9 series will offer a notable performance boost compared to its predecessors. The Tensor G3 chip, designed in collaboration with Samsung, appears to deliver competitive performance, particularly in multi-core tasks.

However, it’s important to note that these are preliminary tests conducted on pre-release hardware and software. Real-world performance may vary once the devices are officially launched.

Additional Leaks and Speculation

Leaked images of the Pixel 9 series reveal a familiar design language, with a distinctive camera module on the rear. The Pixel 9 is expected to feature a dual-camera setup, while the Pro models are rumored to sport a triple-camera system.

Other details about the Pixel 9 series remain scarce, but the leaks have ignited excitement among tech enthusiasts and Pixel fans. Google’s focus on computational photography and AI-powered features, coupled with the promising performance of the Tensor G3 chip, has raised expectations for the Pixel 9’s camera capabilities and overall user experience.

Launch Timeline

While Google has not officially announced a launch date for the Pixel 9 series, the frequency of leaks and the appearance of official model names on benchmarks indicate that the launch is imminent. Industry insiders anticipate an unveiling in the coming months, potentially alongside the release of Android 15.

As we await further information from Google, the Pixel 9 series is shaping up to be a compelling contender in the smartphone market. Its combination of powerful hardware, innovative software, and refined design could solidify Google’s position as a major player in the premium smartphone segment.