Apple’s Upcoming iPhone SE 4 to be Renamed as iPhone 16E

Discover the iPhone 16E, previously known as iPhone SE 4, featuring Apple Intelligence, a 6.06-inch OLED screen, and more. Launch expected in Q1.

Apple is set to update its smartphone lineup with a new model, the iPhone SE 4, expected to be unveiled in the first quarter of the year. Recently, speculations have intensified about the naming and features of this fourth-generation device. A fresh leak has now indicated that the device will be marketed under a different name, suggesting a strategic alignment with Apple’s current flagship series.

Name and Positioning

will be introduced as the iPhone 16E. This designation aligns it with the existing iPhone 16 models—iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max—that were launched in September. This isn’t a new suggestion, as a previous post on Weibo by Fixed Focus Digital also hinted at a possible renaming of the next SE model to ‘iPhone 16e’.

Expected Features and Specifications

The iPhone 16E is poised to incorporate significant upgrades, including the A18 chipset, which is also used in the entry-level iPhone 16. This integration will enable the iPhone 16E to support Apple Intelligence features, enhancing user interaction with the device. It’s anticipated to boast 8GB of RAM and a 6.06-inch LTPS OLED display, offering a resolution of 1,170×2,532 pixels and a peak brightness of 800 nits.

In addition to advanced facial recognition technology through Face ID, the iPhone 16E is expected to house a 3,279mAh battery and a 48-megapixel rear camera, aligning its capabilities closely with those of the latest iPhone 16.

Pricing Insights

Regarding affordability, the iPhone 16E is expected to be priced under $500 in most markets, which translates to approximately Rs. 42,000. However, in South Korea, the price may exceed KRW 800,000, roughly equating to Rs. 46,000.

The anticipated iPhone 16E, formerly known as the iPhone SE 4, represents a significant evolution in Apple’s approach to its smartphone lineup. By aligning this new model with the iPhone 16 series and incorporating the A18 chipset and Apple Intelligence features, Apple aims to offer advanced technology at a more accessible price point. With its impressive specifications like the 6.06-inch OLED display, Face ID, and a high-resolution camera, coupled with a competitive pricing strategy, the iPhone 16E is poised to appeal to a broad audience looking for quality and affordability in their next smartphone purchase.