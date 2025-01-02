OnePlus Watch 3 Series to Feature Advanced Health Monitoring Tools

Discover the new OnePlus Watch 3 series with enhanced ECG, wrist temperature monitoring, and rapid health assessments, all in one smartwatch.

OnePlus is reportedly set to enhance its health monitoring capabilities with the release of its Watch 3 series. An app teardown analysis indicates that the upcoming smartwatches will feature ECG functionality, wrist temperature monitoring, and a rapid health assessment tool.

Enhanced Health Features

According to findings by Android Authority from an OHealth app analysis, the Watch 3 series will introduce an ECG feature capable of detecting heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation and frequent PVCs. This addition will allow users to conduct ECG readings directly from their watch, irrespective of phone compatibility.

Comprehensive Health Monitoring

The introduction of a “60-second Checkup” will enable users to assess their health quickly by measuring seven different indicators including blood oxygen levels, vascular age, and sleep patterns. Additionally, the device will monitor wrist temperature, which requires users to establish a baseline over at least five nights, including a minimum four-hour sleep session.

Advanced Tracking and Navigation

The OHealth app (version 4.30.11) analysis also highlighted a new Health tab that will offer insights into long-term health trends and daily activities such as sleep, steps, and workouts. The Watch 3 series is poised to retain core specifications similar to its predecessors, like the Snapdragon W5 chip, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. However, it will feature enhancements such as a larger battery exceeding 500mAh and a rotary dial for easier navigation.

Compatibility and Availability

While initially available on the Watch 3 series, these features might later be integrated into older models, such as the OnePlus Watch 2. The development of both standard and Pro versions of the Watch 3 is underway, although the specific differences between these models have yet to be detailed.

The OnePlus Watch 3 series is set to redefine health monitoring in wearable technology with its advanced features. The inclusion of ECG functionality, wrist temperature monitoring, and a comprehensive 60-second health checkup underscores OnePlus’s commitment to enhancing user well-being. With improved battery life, increased storage, and intuitive navigation via a rotary dial, the Watch 3 series promises not only significant health tracking advancements but also improved usability and accessibility. This new series represents a significant step forward in smartwatch technology, offering both new and existing users a richer, more informed health monitoring experience.