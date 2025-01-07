ASUS Unveils NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Graphics Cards Featuring ROG, TUF Gaming, and Prime Models

ASUS has officially introduced the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, a lineup designed for gamers and creators seeking exceptional performance and advanced features. The series includes models from the ROG, TUF Gaming, and Prime families, each equipped with innovative technologies to cater to diverse user needs. These cards promise groundbreaking cooling, improved durability, and cutting-edge AI capabilities.

ROG Astral Series: Redefining Performance and Cooling Innovation

The ROG Astral series, inspired by the boundless mysteries of the cosmos, marks a significant leap in GPU performance and design. The series introduces the first-ever quad-fan graphics cards, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080, which offer up to 20% improved airflow and pressure compared to their predecessors. These GPUs feature a phase-change GPU thermal pad, delivering enhanced heat dissipation and longevity under heavy loads.

Key features include 80-amp MOSFETs for superior power delivery and overclocking potential, a protective PCB coating to shield against dust and moisture, and an ultra-rigid metal frame for durability. Additionally, the series supports advanced features in GPU Tweak III, such as a Thermal Map, Power Detector+, and FanConnect II headers.

For liquid cooling enthusiasts, the ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 offers a full-coverage cold plate and a 360mm radiator, delivering up to 30% better thermal performance than traditional air cooling. This model is ideal for users seeking quiet operation without compromising performance.

ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Prime: Versatile Options for Gamers

ASUS extends its RTX 50 lineup with models under the ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Prime series, offering a variety of configurations to suit different needs.

ROG Strix Series

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and other variants feature a vented exoskeleton for enhanced cooling, a phase-change GPU thermal pad, and Aura Sync RGB lighting for aesthetic customization.

TUF Gaming Series

Known for its durability, the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 and its counterparts include military-grade components like TUF chokes and MOSFETs, along with 5K black metallic capacitors that offer extended lifespan and better temperature tolerance.

Prime SeriesThe ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5080 and related models boast a compact 2.5-slot design that meets the SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card standard, making them ideal for small form factor builds. These cards also feature the phase-change GPU thermal pad and tri-fan cooling for consistent thermal performance.

Advanced Power Supply Compatibility with ROG Thor III and Strix Platinum PSUs

To complement the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series, ASUS recommends pairing these GPUs with ROG Thor III or ROG Strix Platinum power supplies. These PSUs feature ATX 3.1 and PCIe® 5.0 support, along with the ASUS-patented GPU-First intelligent voltage stabilizer and GaN MOSFETs, ensuring seamless power delivery and smooth gameplay.

MuseTree AI: A Creative Tool for Image Generation

The ASUS MuseTree AI image-generation app is designed to enhance creativity by enabling users to effortlessly generate and manage stunning visuals. With its intuitive interface, users can unlock endless creative possibilities.

Availability and Pricing

For details regarding availability and pricing, users are encouraged to contact their local ASUS representatives.