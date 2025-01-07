BenQ Launches the GW2790Q QHD Monitor with a 100Hz Refresh Rate

BenQ GW2790Q QHD monitor with a 27-inch IPS display, 100Hz refresh rate, and advanced eye care at ₹14,990 is perfect for productivity and gaming.

BenQ, a global leader in display technology, has announced the launch of the GW2790Q monitor, the latest addition to its innovative 100Hz monitor lineup. With a 27-inch QHD 2K IPS display, this monitor delivers exceptional visual performance while incorporating advanced features for eye care, making it a perfect fit for diverse users, from professionals to gamers.

The GW2790Q monitor is built to deliver vibrant visuals, thanks to its 2560 x 1440 resolution, 99% sRGB color coverage, and a 100Hz refresh rate that ensures smooth performance. Designed for versatility, the monitor supports seamless connectivity with Dual HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2, making it suitable for gaming, coding, creative tasks, and office work. Its space-saving design ensures easy integration into any workspace, offering both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Beyond visuals, the monitor focuses heavily on eye comfort. With features like Brightness Intelligence Gen 2, Low Blue Light Plus, and Flicker-Free technologies, the GW2790Q monitor minimizes eye strain during long hours of use. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, it prioritizes user well-being by adhering to industry standards for low blue light and flicker-free performance.

Immersive Visual Performance

The BenQ GW2790Q monitor boasts impressive specifications tailored for professionals, gamers, and multimedia enthusiasts.

The 27-inch QHD 2K IPS display ensures sharp, vibrant, and lifelike visuals, making it ideal for both productivity and entertainment.

A 100Hz refresh rate guarantees smooth motion and a stutter-free experience, especially for gaming and fast-paced visuals.

99% sRGB color coverage delivers true-to-life colors, ensuring accuracy and vibrancy for creative tasks like photo editing, graphic design, or video production.

The high 1500:1 native contrast ratio enhances detail, depth, and clarity in every frame, ensuring immersive content viewing.

Whether you’re working on an office project, watching movies, or engaging in intense gaming sessions, the GW2790Q monitor excels at providing a seamless and immersive visual experience.

Versatile Connectivity for All Needs

Connectivity is another strong suit of the GW2790Q monitor.

Equipped with Dual HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2, it supports multiple devices, from laptops and desktops to gaming consoles, ensuring hassle-free switching between tasks.

The monitor includes a 5-way adjustable input hotkey, allowing users to quickly customize display settings to suit their preferences.

VESA-certified Media Sync technology ensures optimal performance and compatibility across a wide range of connected devices, delivering a smooth and reliable experience.

This versatile connectivity makes the GW2790Q monitor suitable for diverse use cases, from professional setups to gaming rigs.

Advanced Eye Care Technologies

BenQ has equipped the GW2790Q monitor with cutting-edge features to reduce eye strain, especially during prolonged use.

Brightness Intelligence Gen 2: Automatically adjusts screen brightness based on ambient lighting conditions to reduce strain and improve visibility.

Low Blue Light Plus and Flicker-Free technologies: Certified by TÜV Rheinland, these features minimize the harmful effects of blue light and eliminate screen flickering, ensuring user comfort even after extended periods of use.

M-Book Mode: This feature ensures seamless color consistency when the monitor is connected to a MacBook, providing a more unified visual experience.

E-Paper Mode: Replicates the appearance of printed paper, making it ideal for comfortable reading sessions, whether you’re reviewing documents or reading an e-book.

Coding Mode: Optimizes text clarity, enhancing the overall experience for programmers and developers working on intricate coding projects.

Color Weakness Mode: Tailored for users with color vision deficiencies, this mode ensures a better viewing experience by enhancing color distinctions.

These features make the GW2790Q monitor an excellent choice for individuals who spend extended hours in front of a screen, whether for work or leisure.

Sleek and Space-Saving Design

The GW2790Q monitor features a compact design that fits seamlessly into any workspace. Its minimalistic aesthetic ensures it doesn’t dominate your desk space while still delivering top-notch performance. The adjustable stand allows users to tilt the screen to their preferred angle, ensuring maximum comfort and productivity.

Price and Availability

The BenQ GW2790Q monitor is priced at ₹14,990 as part of its limited-period launch offer. It is available for purchase through the BenQ e-store, major e-commerce platforms, and leading IT retail outlets across India. This competitive pricing makes it an affordable yet feature-rich option for users looking to enhance their productivity and entertainment experience.

Why Choose the BenQ GW2790Q Monitor?

With its 27-inch QHD 2K IPS display, 100Hz refresh rate, and extensive eye care technologies, the GW2790Q monitor strikes a balance between performance, comfort, and value. Its 99% sRGB color coverage, seamless connectivity options like Dual HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2, and features like Coding Mode and E-Paper Mode make it a versatile monitor for professionals, students, and gamers alike.

Whether you’re seeking a monitor for work or play, the GW2790Q monitor offers everything you need in one sleek package.