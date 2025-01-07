Samsung Launches Third One UI 7 Beta Update for Galaxy S24 Series: Full Changelog Detailed

Explore the latest One UI 7 beta update for Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, featuring new UI tweaks, icons, and comprehensive bug fixes.

Samsung has released the third beta version of One UI 7 for its Galaxy S24 series. This latest update brings several UI tweaks, enhanced features, and numerous bug fixes to enhance user experience.

Enhanced User Interface and Features

The third beta of One UI 7 introduces significant improvements to the user interface. A new vertical app drawer now includes a quick prompt that informs users about the vertical scrolling functionality. Additionally, Samsung has refined the scroll bar and updated the battery icon. The widget scaling has seen improvements, making them more adaptable to different screen sizes. Moreover, the Quick Settings panel has been expanded for better accessibility.

Samsung has also introduced a new layout option for the Quick Panel, allowing users to shift it to the left side of the screen. This adjustment is particularly useful when the Quick Settings are separated from the notification panel.

Audio and Visual Enhancements

The update includes a fresh icon for Galaxy AI and revisions to various system sounds, enhancing the auditory feedback of the device. These changes contribute to a more intuitive interaction with the Galaxy S24 series.

Improvements and Bug Fixes

Samsung’s focus on refining the user experience is evident with adjustments made to the Game Booster settings, which now include updated FPS settings and a default scanning rate of 120Hz. The Samsung Message app has been tweaked to address issues encountered when saving MMS images.

Other significant enhancements include:

Refined operation of the quick panel closure.

Adjustments to the Now Bar display paths.

Corrections to the alignment of icons on the lock screen, Always-On Display (AOD), and status bar.

Various lock screen editing bugs have been resolved, along with the disappearance of shortcut icons.

Fixes to the volume key functionality when using Routine+.

Modifications to the display of tools in the Edge panel.

These updates are currently available to users who are part of the One UI 7 beta program in select regions. However, Samsung has not yet confirmed when this update will be extended to other Galaxy devices.

The third beta update for One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24 series marks a significant enhancement in user interface management, system sounds, and overall device functionality, aligning with Samsung’s commitment to improving user experience.

