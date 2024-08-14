ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024 Review: Is the Dual-Screen Powerhouse Worth It?

ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024 Review: Dual-screen innovation, powerful performance, and vibrant OLED display. Discover its pros, cons, and decide if this premium laptop is worth the investment.

In a world brimming with technological advancements, ASUS has carved out a niche for itself with the innovative Zenbook series. The latest entrant, the ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024 (UX8406MA), promises to redefine multitasking and mobile productivity at a premium price of ₹2,39,990. After spending considerable time with this tech marvel, I am excited to share a comprehensive review of my experiences and findings.

Design and Build

The moment I unboxed the ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024, I was struck by its sleek, all-metal design. It’s a beautiful machine that feels incredibly solid and well-made, yet it’s surprisingly light at just 1.35 kg (or 1.65 kg with the keyboard). It’s thin too, measuring just 14.6mm, so it’s easy to slip into my bag and take with me wherever I go.

What I really love about this laptop is its versatility. The built-in double-hinged kickstand allows me to use it in several different modes, including dual-screen, sharing, laptop, and desktop. This is a game-changer for me as it means I can adapt my workspace to whatever task I’m doing, whether I’m working on a project, giving a presentation, or just relaxing with a movie.

The fact that it’s MIL-STD 810H military-grade certified gives me peace of mind that it can handle the wear and tear of daily use. This is important to me because I need a laptop that can keep up with my busy lifestyle.

I’m incredibly impressed with the ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024. It’s a stylish, versatile, and durable machine that’s perfect for professionals who are always on the go.

Display Excellence

The dual 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreens on the ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024 are simply stunning. The colors are incredibly vivid and lifelike, thanks to the 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and the exceptional 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. I was blown away by the detail and clarity of the images, and the 500 nits of brightness made everything look incredibly sharp. The fact that the screens are Pantone validated means that I can trust that the colors I’m seeing are accurate, which is essential for my work as a graphic designer.

The touch response on these screens is fantastic. It’s incredibly smooth and responsive, with no lag whatsoever. The 0.2 ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate make everything feel instant, and the Corning Gorilla Glass gives me peace of mind that the screens are protected from scratches and damage.

I’ve been using the Zenbook DUO for a few weeks now, and I’m still amazed by the quality of these screens. Whether I’m editing photos, watching movies, or just browsing the web, everything looks absolutely incredible. I’ve never seen a laptop with screens this good before. If you’re looking for a laptop with the best possible display, I can’t recommend the ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024 highly enough.

Performance

Let’s talk about what’s under the hood of the ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024. This machine is a powerhouse, equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H, which can turbo up to a whopping 5.1 GHz. Combine that with up to 32GB of super-fast 7467MHz LPDDR5X RAM and a lightning-fast 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, and you’ve got a laptop that can handle anything I throw at it.

I’ve been pushing this laptop hard, editing videos, working on 3D renders, and running multiple demanding applications simultaneously. Honestly, it hasn’t even broken a sweat. The performance is smooth, responsive, and lag-free, even when I’m really pushing it to its limits, but that’s when I noticed that the fans do get a bit loud.

One thing that really impressed me is the advanced cooling system. Even under heavy load, the laptop stays cool and quiet. This is a big deal for me because I’ve had laptops in the past that would get uncomfortably hot during demanding tasks. Knowing that the Zenbook DUO can maintain optimal performance without overheating gives me peace of mind that it’s a reliable and durable machine that will last for years to come.

I’m blown away by the performance of the ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024. It’s a true workhorse that can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease, but be prepared for some fan noise when you really push it.

Software and User Experience

ASUS has really gone the extra mile with the software on the Zenbook DUO 2024. The redesigned ScreenXpert is a game-changer for me, with handy tools like App Switcher and Brightness Control that make multitasking a breeze. The gesture controls are incredibly smooth and intuitive, and the touchscreens are super responsive, so everything feels effortless and natural.

I was also really impressed with the ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus that came with my model. It’s a fantastic tool for taking notes, sketching out ideas, or just doodling. The 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity make it feel incredibly natural to use, and I love the precision and control it gives me.

The software experience on the Zenbook DUO 2024 is top-notch. ASUS has clearly put a lot of thought into making it as user-friendly and intuitive as possible, and it really shows. It’s a laptop that’s not only powerful and versatile but also a joy to use.

Connectivity and Audio

One thing I always look for in a laptop is a good selection of ports, and the Zenbook DUO 2024 doesn’t disappoint. It’s got everything I need, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Thunderbolt 4 ports are especially handy, as they allow me to connect multiple external displays and transfer files at lightning-fast speeds.

I’m also really impressed with the audio quality on this laptop. The stereo speakers, powered by Harman-Kardon and Dolby Atmos, deliver rich, immersive sound that’s perfect for watching movies or listening to music. I was particularly impressed with the Smart AMP technology, which amplifies the sound up to 350% louder without any distortion. This is a real game-changer for presentations, as it ensures that everyone in the room can hear me clearly.

The Zenbook DUO 2024 is a well-rounded laptop that excels in many areas. The comprehensive range of ports and impressive audio quality are just a few of the things that make it a great choice for both work and play.

Battery Life

Battery life is always a concern for me, as I’m often working on the go. But the Zenbook DUO 2024’s 75Wh battery has exceeded my expectations. I’ve been able to get a solid 13+ hours of use on a single charge, which is more than enough to get me through a full workday and then some. Although, I’ve noticed that when I’m pushing the laptop with demanding tasks, the battery life does take a hit.

And when I do need to recharge, the USB-PD fast charging is a lifesaver. It gets me back up and running in no time, which is essential when I’m on a tight schedule.

I’ve been really impressed with the Zenbook DUO’s battery life and charging capabilities. It’s a laptop that can truly keep up with my busy lifestyle, as long as I’m not constantly pushing it to its limits.

ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024: Pros and Cons

Pros:

Stunning Dual-Screen Design: The Zenbook DUO’s dual 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreens are a visual feast, offering vibrant colors, exceptional contrast, and impressive brightness. This makes it ideal for creative professionals who require accurate color representation.

Powerful Performance: Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor, ample RAM, and a fast SSD, the Zenbook DUO effortlessly handles demanding tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and multitasking.

Innovative Software: The redesigned ScreenXpert software enhances productivity with intuitive tools and gesture controls, while the ASUS Pen 2.0 (included in select models) offers a natural and precise way to interact with the touchscreens.

Comprehensive Connectivity: The laptop features a wide range of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, and a combo audio jack, ensuring seamless connections with peripherals and external displays.

Immersive Audio: The Harman-Kardon stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Smart AMP technology deliver loud and clear audio, enhancing presentations and multimedia experiences.

Cons:

Premium Price: The Zenbook DUO comes with a hefty price tag, making it a considerable investment for most consumers.

Battery Life Under Heavy Use: Although the battery performs well under normal workloads, it drains faster when running resource-intensive applications.

Conclusion

The ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024 (UX8406MA) is a powerhouse packed into a sleek, portable frame. Its dual-screen setup, robust performance, and versatile design make it an excellent choice for professionals across various fields. Whether you are a creative professional, a tech enthusiast, or a business executive, the Zenbook DUO is engineered to elevate your computing experience. With its robust build, stunning displays, and cutting-edge technology, it stands out as a top contender in the premium laptop market.

ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024 (UX8406MA) FAQs

Q: What are the key features of the Zenbook DUO 2024?

A: The Zenbook DUO 2024 features dual 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreens, an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor, up to 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a range of ports including Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1. It also boasts an innovative dual-screen design and a powerful cooling system.

Q: Is the Zenbook DUO 2024 suitable for creative professionals?

A: Yes, the Zenbook DUO’s Pantone-validated OLED screens offer exceptional color accuracy, making it an excellent choice for graphic designers, photographers, and video editors. The included ASUS Pen 2.0 further enhances its appeal for creative tasks.

Q: How does the Zenbook DUO perform under heavy workloads?

A: The Zenbook DUO handles demanding tasks with ease, thanks to its powerful processor and ample RAM. However, the fans can get loud under heavy load, and the battery life may drain faster during resource-intensive applications.

Q: What is the price of the Zenbook DUO 2024?

A: The ASUS Zenbook DUO 2024 (UX8406MA) is priced at ₹2,39,990 in India.

Q: Is the Zenbook DUO 2024 worth the price?

A: The Zenbook DUO is a premium laptop with a unique dual-screen design, powerful performance, and impressive features. However, its high price may be a deterrent for some buyers. If you prioritize productivity, creativity, and a top-notch user experience, and the price is not a major concern, then the Zenbook DUO could be a worthwhile investment.