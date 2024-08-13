Google Pixel 9 Series with Tensor G4, 7 Years of Updates Launched in India

Google has officially launched the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India. Check out their specifications, prices, and availability details here.

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 series has finally arrived in India, bringing three new models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Google has packed these phones with cutting-edge features, including powerful processors, stunning displays, and advanced camera systems.

Google Pixel 9 Series Price and Availability in India

The Google Pixel 9 is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Pixel 9 Pro starts at Rs 1,09,999, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is priced from Rs 1,24,999. Pre-orders for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL begin on August 14th, with availability through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma stores. The Pixel 9 Pro will be available in September.

Google Pixel 9 Specifications and Features

Display: 6.3-inch OLED Super Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

Processor: Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor

Cameras: 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, 10.5MP selfie camera

Battery: 4,700mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging, fast wireless charging, and battery share

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL Specifications and Features

Display: 6.3-inch (Pixel 9 Pro) and 6.8-inch (Pixel 9 Pro XL) LTPO OLED Super Actua displays with 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor: Google Tensor G4 with Titan M2 security coprocessor

Cameras: 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, 42MP selfie camera

Battery: 4,700mAh (Pixel 9 Pro) and 5,060mAh (Pixel 9 Pro XL) batteries with 45W fast wired charging, fast wireless charging, and battery share

All three models run on Android 14 out of the box and will receive 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates.

Are you excited about the new Google Pixel 9 series? Which model are you most interested in? Share your thoughts in the comments below!