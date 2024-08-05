Audio-Technica Offers Deep Discounts on Headphones and Microphones During Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Audio-Technica is offering deep discounts on premium headphones and microphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival from August 5th to 9th, 2024.

Audio-Technica, a leading Japanese headphone brand, is participating in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival from August 5th to 9th, 2024. The sale offers music enthusiasts, audiophiles, and content creators a unique opportunity to purchase premium headphones and microphones at significantly reduced prices.

Headphone Deals

ATH-AVC200:

These headphones, known for their robust design and clear audio, are available for Rs 2,399 (originally Rs 4,366).

ATH-M50xSTS:

Designed for audio professionals and gamers, these headphones combine the M50x Audio Signature with the AT2020 microphone for Rs 19,960 (originally Rs 31,270).

ATH-M50X WH:

This classic white edition offers sleek aesthetics and unparalleled audio performance for Rs 15,999 (originally Rs 25,960).

Microphone Deals

AT2020:

This studio-quality microphone, designed for exceptional sound detail, is available for Rs 8,299 (originally Rs 15,694).

AT2040:

This rugged microphone, with a smooth frequency response, is ideal for podcasters and is priced at Rs 7,999 (originally Rs 15,104).

AT2050:

This multi-pattern versatile microphone, favored by recording engineers and live performers, is available for Rs 21,999 (originally Rs 36,580).

ATR2100x-USB:

This microphone, featuring both USB and XLR connections, offers versatility in connectivity and is priced at Rs 7,579 (originally Rs 12,980).

