Together Fund Strengthens AI Focus with Former Google, Twitter Executive

Venture capital firm Together Fund has bolstered its artificial intelligence (AI) investment capabilities by appointing Lakshmi Shankar, former vice president of search at Google, as a general partner. Shankar, who also held key roles at Twitter (now X), will lead the fund’s San Francisco office and focus on early-stage AI startups in the US-India corridor.

Experienced Leadership for AI and SaaS Growth

This strategic move underscores Together Fund’s commitment to software-as-a-service (SaaS) and AI, further solidifying its presence in both the US and Indian markets. The firm, founded by Girish Mathrubootham (Freshworks) and Manav Garg (Eka Software), aims to bridge the gap between the two regions and foster innovation in these sectors. Shankar joins Mathrubootham, Garg, and Shubham Gupta as the firm’s fourth general partner.

Shankar’s Vision Aligns with Together Fund’s Mission

Shankar brings extensive experience from his leadership roles at Google and Twitter, having played a significant part in the global expansion of Google Search and the launch of the Search Generative Experience. Expressing his enthusiasm, Shankar stated, “I am excited to join a team dedicated to empowering the next generation of innovators. Together Fund’s unique approach and focus on AI align perfectly with my vision for the future of technology.”

Together Fund’s Investment Strategy

Established in 2021, Together Fund focuses on horizontal and vertical SaaS, developer tooling, cloud-native infrastructure, and AI applications, typically investing ₹7-35 crore in each venture. Last year, the firm announced its second fund, valued at ₹1,125 crore, to further capitalize on opportunities in the Indian SaaS and AI sectors.

Promising Outlook for Indian SaaS and AI Industry

Manav Garg of Together Fund emphasized the firm’s dedication to remaining at the forefront of AI and SaaS, stating, “Together Fund is at the forefront of AI and SaaS, and Lakshmi’s addition to our team underscores our commitment to staying ahead in this dynamic field.” This sentiment is supported by a Bain & Company report projecting a 20-25% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the Indian SaaS industry, reaching approximately ₹2.6 lakh crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 2027.