Crossbeats Launches Arc Buds with Spatial Audio & Clip M01 Lapel Mic in India

Crossbeats, a leading consumer tech brand, has launched two groundbreaking audio products: the Arc Buds, India’s first open-ear wearable stereo earbuds with spatial audio and head tracking, and the Clip M01 Lapel Mic, designed for studio-quality recording.

Arc Buds: Immersive Sound & Unmatched Comfort

The Arc Buds provide a truly immersive 360-degree sound experience, adapting dynamically to head movements thanks to cutting-edge spatial audio and head tracking technology. Enhanced safety is ensured with Situational Awareness, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings. The impressive 100+ hour battery life guarantees extended usage, while AI ENC calling ensures crystal-clear voice calls.

Designed with comfort and stability in mind, the Arc Buds feature Dolphin Hooks and 14.2mm Titanium Drivers for rich sound. Utilizing the latest Bluetooth 5.4 technology, the Arc Buds prioritize a seamless listening experience. The inclusion of a low latency gaming mode and a lightweight design (8 grams per bud) make them ideal for both entertainment and active lifestyles.

Clip M01 Lapel Mic: Professional-Grade Recording

The Clip M01 Lapel Mic empowers content creators with studio-quality recording capabilities. Equipped with ProVocal Quad Microphones, it captures superior vocal clarity and noise isolation. With its 360° omnidirectional recording, it captures audio from all angles. A remarkable 40+ hour battery life ensures uninterrupted recording for extended sessions.

The Clip M01 offers precise 24-bit audio capture with zero delay, ensuring accurate and immediate recording. Its distortion-free audio with enhanced next-gen DSP guarantees pristine sound quality. The mic seamlessly connects to both iOS and Android devices with its dual dongle connectivity. Built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) filters out unwanted noise, ensuring professional-grade recordings. A 120-meter transmission range (LOS) allows for extensive mobility during recording.

Crossbeats’ Commitment to Audio Excellence

Crossbeats is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of audio technology and delivering innovative solutions for a wide range of consumers. By expanding into the premium audio and content creation sectors, Crossbeats aims to provide cutting-edge products that meet and exceed user expectations.