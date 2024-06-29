AWS Launches India’s First Space Accelerator Program, Fueling the Nation’s Burgeoning Space Industry

Amazon Web Services (AWS), in a significant move to bolster India’s space technology sector, has unveiled the country’s first-ever space accelerator program. This 14-week intensive program will provide 24 promising space-tech startups with the technical expertise, mentorship, and financial backing needed to propel their innovative ideas into reality.

The AWS Space Accelerator: India 2024, a direct outcome of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) in 2023, aims to cultivate a thriving ecosystem for space entrepreneurship in the country.

Selected startups represent a diverse range of space segments, including spacecraft propulsion, orbital and launch vehicles, satellite imagery, geospatial applications, weather analysis, and even space tourism. This broad spectrum reflects the increasing scope and ambition of India’s space endeavors.

Participants will receive up to 100000 USD (Rs.83,36,435) in AWS credits, providing them with access to the company’s vast cloud computing resources. Additionally, they will benefit from specialized training, mentorship from industry veterans, and networking opportunities with potential investors and customers.

“India is witnessing a surge in space startups, supported by strong government initiatives and a wealth of technical talent,” said Clint Crosier, Director of the Aerospace and Satellite business at AWS. “Our accelerator program aims to capitalize on this momentum and help these startups build scalable and successful businesses on AWS.”

The program, supported by T-Hub, a leading innovation hub, and Minfy, an AWS Premier Partner, will culminate in a demo day where startups will present their solutions to industry leaders and potential investors.

This initiative by AWS is expected to significantly accelerate the growth of India’s space industry, fostering innovation and contributing to the country’s ambitions in space exploration and utilization. With a strong focus on emerging technologies and a collaborative approach, the AWS Space Accelerator program is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India’s space ecosystem.