Best Gaming Phone of 2024: Is the Realme GT7 Pro Worth the Hype?

Realme is set to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT7 Pro, on November 4th. The device, which has been generating considerable excitement, is expected to deliver exceptional performance, particularly for gaming.

Performance and Cooling

Early indications suggest the Realme GT7 Pro will excel in gaming scenarios. Tests show the phone maintaining an average frame rate of 120.2 fps while playing a “mainstream MOBA” title, with a maximum temperature of 39.9°C. Even when subjected to the demands of a “large-scale turn-based RPG,” the GT7 Pro delivered a smooth 59.9 fps average and a peak temperature of just 44.1°C. This impressive performance is likely due to the phone’s robust cooling system.

Leaked Specifications and Benchmarks

Rumors about the GT7 Pro have been circulating for weeks, fueled by the appearance of a Realme device with the model number “RMX5010” on benchmarking platforms and in regulatory filings. Geekbench results for this device reveal a single-core score of 3153 and a multi-core score of 9554. The CPU configuration, 6 cores @ 3.53 GHz + 2 cores @ 4.32 GHz, matches that of the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition processor, leading many to believe the RMX5010 is indeed the upcoming GT7 Pro.

Expected Features

Based on available information, here’s a summary of the rumored specifications for the Realme GT7 Pro:

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition

Display: 6.78-inch 2780×1264 resolution Samsung Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved display

Rear Camera: 50MP 1/1.56″ main sensor, 50MP IMX882 1/1.95″ telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens

RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB/24GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB

Battery: 6500mAh with 120W wired charging

Software: Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15

Design: Available in Star Trail Titanium, Light Domain White, and Mars Exploration Edition. Dimensions: 162.45×76.89×8.55 mm, Weight: approximately 222.8g

Other Features: Qualcomm ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

With its powerful processor, high-quality display, and advanced cooling solution, the Realme GT7 Pro is shaping up to be a compelling option in the flagship smartphone segment. Both mobile gamers and tech enthusiasts will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on its official launch on November 4th.