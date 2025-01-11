Blinkit launches 10-minute food delivery app Bistro across Gurugram

11/01/2025
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Blinkit launches 10-minute food delivery app Bistro across Gurugram
Zomato-owned Blinkit launches Bistro, a 10-minute food delivery app in Gurugram. Bistro offers high-quality, canteen-style food prepared without preservatives. The NRAI may approach the CCI over concerns about competition.

Zomato-owned Blinkit has launched a new venture in the food delivery sector with Bistro, a standalone app promising 10-minute food delivery. Currently being piloted in Gurugram, Bistro focuses on providing “high-quality, canteen-type food” delivered quickly and hot.

Bistro’s Approach to Quick Food Delivery

Bistro aims to capture a larger market share by making high-quality food more accessible, potentially encouraging more people to opt for “outside of home” food consumption. To achieve this, Blinkit is investing in infrastructure and R&D to streamline the food supply chain, allowing Bistro to prepare tasty dishes within 5 minutes or less.

The app emphasizes fresh ingredients and preparation, with Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa stating that Bistro avoids the use of preservatives, food processors, and microwaved processed food.

Bistro’s Standalone Operations

Despite being under the Zomato umbrella, Bistro operates independently from both Zomato and Blinkit. Dhindsa clarified that Bistro is a separate entity with a dedicated team and app, and no Zomato restaurant data has been used in its development. He further emphasized that Zomato will not be used to market Bistro.

NRAI’s Concerns and Potential Action

The launch of Bistro, along with Swiggy’s Snacc, has raised concerns within the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). The association is reportedly considering approaching the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over concerns that these new standalone apps could create challenges for existing restaurant partners. The NRAI argues that these apps, by operating as private labels, could engage in anti-competitive behavior. This concern adds another layer to the ongoing case between the NRAI and the antitrust body regarding similar allegations against Zomato and Swiggy.

Source.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best phones under ₹25000 in January 2025: Poco X7 Pro and more!
Best phones under ₹25000 in January 2025: Poco X7 Pro and more!
Latest Smartwatches that are available under Rs.5000 in January 2025!
Latest Smartwatches that are available under Rs.5000 in January 2025!
5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more
5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more
Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025!
Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025!
Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
View all stories
Best phones under ₹25000 in January 2025: Poco X7 Pro and more! Latest Smartwatches that are available under Rs.5000 in January 2025! 5G Smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 in January 2025: Poco C75 and more Best Speakers Under ₹5,000 in January 2025! Looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000 in January 2025! Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!