Apple Delays HomePod with Display to Late 2025 Due to Software Development

Apple's HomePod with display faces delays, now expected in late 2025. Software development and Apple Intelligence integration contribute to the revised timeline. The HomePod will feature an A18 chip and a square-shaped display.

Apple’s upcoming HomePod with a display has reportedly faced another delay, pushing its release to late 2025. Originally planned for an earlier launch, the HomePod’s production is now slated for the third quarter of 2025, after WWDC 2025. This delay is attributed to ongoing software development for the device, according to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Reasons for the Delay

Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple is taking extra time to refine the software that will power the new HomePod. This implies a focus on enhancing user experience and ensuring seamless integration with other Apple devices and services.

Features and Specifications

The redesigned HomePod is rumored to feature a square-shaped display and be powered by an A18 chip, similar to the one expected to be used in next year’s iPhone 16 series. The A18 chip will enable advanced features, including Apple Intelligence capabilities, which could bring enhanced voice control, personalized recommendations, and more.

Apple’s Smart Home Strategy

The HomePod with display is a key part of Apple’s broader smart home strategy. The company is reportedly exploring various other smart home devices, including a TV set, a wall-mounted tablet, and a smart home camera. These devices are expected to leverage Apple’s HomeKit smart home technology and integrate with the updated HomePod.

Identity Solutions for Smart Home Devices

In addition to new devices, Apple is also developing identity solutions for smart home devices. These solutions could enhance security and personalization, potentially allowing devices to recognize and respond to individual users. A recent patent suggests that Apple is working on a smart home camera that can identify people even when their faces are obscured.