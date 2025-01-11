iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max likely to come with three 48-megapixel cameras

11/01/2025
Shweta Bansal
2 Min Read
Leaked specs suggest the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature three 48MP cameras, including a tetra prism telephoto lens, for a major camera upgrade.

Rumors suggest that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will boast significant camera upgrades. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, these models will be the first to feature a tetra prism camera module with three 48-megapixel camera lenses.

Camera Details

Digital Chat Station claims the iPhone 17 Pro models will incorporate a 48MP main Fusion lens, a 48MP Ultra Wide lens, and a new 48MP Tetraprism telephoto lens. This would replace the 12MP telephoto lens found in the iPhone 16 Pro. Both the main and telephoto cameras are expected to utilize hybrid glass-plastic lenses for enhanced performance.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to upgrade the selfie camera to a 24MP sensor from the 12MP camera in the iPhone 16 lineup.

Corroborating Reports

These camera upgrades are further supported by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who previously indicated that the iPhone 17 Pro Max would feature an advanced 48MP Tetra Prism lens. Kuo initially suggested this lens might be exclusive to the Pro Max model, but the latest leak from Digital Chat Station suggests both the Pro and Pro Max will receive the tetra prism lens.

If these rumors prove accurate, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are poised to be a significant step forward in smartphone photography. With a potential triple 48MP camera setup, including the innovative tetra prism telephoto lens, Apple could once again redefine the boundaries of mobile imaging. However, it’s important to remember that these are still leaks and rumors. We’ll have to wait for official announcements from Apple to confirm these exciting camera upgrades.

Source.

