boAt Elevates Wearable Tech with Budget-Friendly Smart Ring Active

In a move that solidifies its presence in the wearable tech landscape, boAt has launched the Smart Ring Active, an affordable activity tracker poised to make health and fitness monitoring accessible to a wider audience. This new smart ring follows the success of its predecessor, the Smart Ring, and expands boAt’s commitment to providing innovative wearable solutions.

Sleek Design Meets Functionality

The Smart Ring Active showcases a premium ceramic and metallic build, available in six different sizes to ensure a comfortable fit for every user. Its sleek and minimalist design effortlessly complements any style, making it an ideal accessory for both daily wear and special occasions. The ring’s durable construction also guarantees resilience against the wear and tear of daily life.

Holistic Health Insights

Boasting an impressive suite of health monitoring features, the Smart Ring Active empowers users to take charge of their well-being. It continuously tracks heart rate and SpO2 levels, offering crucial insights into cardiovascular and respiratory health. Stress tracking helps individuals manage and reduce stress levels, while detailed sleep monitoring provides a comprehensive understanding of sleep patterns, contributing to better rest and overall health.

Active Lifestyle Companion

Designed with active individuals in mind, the Smart Ring Active supports tracking for more than 20 sports and activities. Whether you’re running, cycling, or practicing yoga, the ring accurately records your workout data, helping you stay on top of your fitness goals. The accompanying magnetic charging case not only ensures convenient charging but also doubles as a secure storage solution for the ring when not in use.

Enhanced User Experience

The Smart Ring Active goes beyond basic tracking with its array of innovative features. Smart touch controls enable intuitive navigation, while gesture-based photo capture allows you to capture moments effortlessly. The integration with the boAt Crest app opens up a world of fitness challenges and rewards through boAt Coins, motivating users to stay active and engaged. Additionally, the ring’s 5ATM dust, sweat, and splash resistance ensures it can keep up with your active lifestyle.

Seamless Connectivity and Battery Life

Equipped with Bluetooth v5.0, the Smart Ring Active seamlessly connects to your smartphone, providing real-time data synchronization and notifications. Its impressive battery life of up to 5 days on a single charge, further extended to 30 days with the charging case when Auto monitoring is enabled, ensures uninterrupted tracking and convenience.

Affordable Innovation

With a price tag of Rs. 2,999, the boAt Smart Ring Active democratizes access to advanced wearable technology, making it a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers. Starting July 20, 2024, you can get your hands on this innovative smart ring in sizes 7 to 12 and three attractive colors: Midnight Black, Radiant Silver, and Gold. The Smart Ring Active will be available on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon.in and Flipkart, as well as the official boAt website.