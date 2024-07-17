OnePlus Expands Audio Offerings with Nord Buds 3 Pro, Balancing Premium Sound and Affordability

OnePlus, a prominent player in the tech industry, has unveiled its latest addition to the audio market – the Nord Buds 3 Pro. Launched alongside the Nord 4 smartphone, Pad 2 tablet, and Watch 2r, these true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are positioned as a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a premium audio experience. Priced at Rs 3,299, the Nord Buds 3 Pro aim to disrupt the affordable flagship killer segment, appealing to young, tech-savvy individuals.

Drawing inspiration from popular designs like the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, the Nord Buds 3 Pro feature a stem design with silicon ear tips for a comfortable and secure fit. Beyond aesthetics, these earbuds prioritize durability with an IP55 rating, making them resistant to dust and water, suitable for everyday use and active lifestyles.

Under the hood, the Nord Buds 3 Pro boast impressive audio capabilities. A 12.4mm titanium driver delivers powerful bass and crisp treble, promising a rich and immersive sound experience. Moreover, the earbuds incorporate an advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) system, reaching up to 49dB, effectively blocking out ambient noise for uninterrupted listening pleasure. This ANC system also includes a smart adaptive feature, automatically adjusting the level of noise reduction based on the surrounding environment.

For seamless communication, the Nord Buds 3 Pro are equipped with three microphones and OnePlus’ proprietary Crystal Clear Call technology, ensuring clear and stable call quality even in noisy environments. Additionally, a transparency mode allows users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed, adding a layer of safety and convenience.

OnePlus has integrated its BassWave 2.0 algorithm into the Nord Buds 3 Pro, fine-tuning bass frequencies for a more impactful listening experience. Users can further personalize their audio with the Master EQ feature, which offers three distinct sound profiles to cater to individual preferences.

With battery life being a crucial factor for TWS earbuds, the Nord Buds 3 Pro don’t disappoint. Offering up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC disabled, and extending to a total of 44 hours with the charging case, these earbuds can easily keep up with long commutes, workouts, or workdays.

Connectivity is also a breeze with Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring a stable and efficient connection with your devices. Google Fast Pair further simplifies the pairing process, allowing for quick and effortless setup.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are available in two stylish color options – Starry Black and Soft Jade – catering to diverse tastes. With their combination of premium features, competitive pricing, and stylish design, the Nord Buds 3 Pro are poised to make a significant impact in the Indian audio market.