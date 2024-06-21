boAt Releases Airdopes 131 Elite ANC Earbuds with Enhanced ANC and Extended Battery Life

boAt has introduced the Airdopes 131 Elite ANC, its latest addition to the affordable TWS earbuds market. Priced at INR 1,499, these earbuds are available for purchase on Flipkart and boAt’s official website, with a variety of color options including Active Black, Active Teal, Active White, and Dawn Blue.

High-Performance Audio on a Budget

The Airdopes 131 Elite ANC are designed to cater to both audiophiles and casual gamers, featuring 13mm dynamic drivers for high-quality audio and a Bluetooth v5.3 chipset for reliable connectivity. The earbuds offer up to 60 hours of battery life, with each charge providing nearly 10 hours of playback. They are equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technologies, ensuring clear calls and immersive listening experiences even in noisy surroundings.

Designed for Daily Use and Durability

These earbuds are crafted not only for optimal performance but also for everyday convenience and durability. Features like Insta Wake N’ Pair (IWP) technology allow for immediate connection upon opening the charging case, and in-ear detection helps save battery life by pausing playback when not in use. Additionally, the IPX5-rated design makes them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

A Step Forward in Accessible Audio Technology

The Airdopes 131 Elite ANC also come with user-friendly touch controls for easy management of music and calls, and compatibility with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. According to Sameer Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of boAt, this release aims to “provide high-quality features at an affordable price, ensuring more consumers can enjoy premium audio experiences.”

An Affordable Option for Quality Sound and Connectivity

Available now on popular e-commerce platforms, the Airdopes 131 Elite ANC represents a budget-friendly choice for those seeking reliable earbuds that do not compromise on features or functionality.