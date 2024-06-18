JBL Launches Live Beam 3 Earbuds with Smart Charging Case on World Music Day

On the occasion of World Music Day, JBL has introduced its latest product, the JBL Live Beam 3 True Wireless earbuds, complete with a Smart Charging Case. This launch aims to cater to music enthusiasts and tech-savvy users by providing a high-quality audio experience enhanced by innovative features.

The new JBL Live Beam 3 is equipped with neodymium drivers and supports Hi-Res LDAC Wireless Audio, which improves the clarity and detail of audio playback. The device also incorporates JBL’s Signature Sound and Spatial Sound technologies, which offer an immersive listening experience across various media formats like music, movies, and games. The earbuds boast a battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge.

A key feature of the Live Beam 3 is the updated Smart Charging Case, which allows users to manage features and functions directly through a 1.45” LED touch display without needing a mobile connection or the JBL Headphones App. This addition enhances user accessibility and personalization of the listening experience.

The earbuds also come with True Adaptive Noise Canceling with an Ear Canal Test available through the JBL Headphones app, which tailors audio output to the listener’s environment. Additionally, the earbuds include a Private Call Mode that optimizes one earbud as a microphone to improve call quality in noisy settings.

Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India, highlighted the long history of JBL’s commitment to audio innovation. “The introduction of the Smart Charging Case with the new JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds represents a significant step in enhancing user convenience and personalizing the audio experience,” he stated.

The JBL Live Beam 3 supports Bluetooth 5.3 with Low Energy features, ensuring stable and multipoint connections. The earbuds are designed for durability and style, available in three colors—Blue, Silver, and Black—and are rated IP55 for water resistance.

Priced at INR 24,999, the JBL Live Beam 3 will be available from June 2024 at all major retailers and on ecommerce platforms, including JBL’s official website.