boAt Welcomes Jasleen Royal as Brand Ambassador

boAt announces Indian singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal as its new brand ambassador. The collaboration celebrates music, innovation, and youth culture.

boAt, a leading Indian consumer electronics brand, has announced renowned singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal as its latest brand ambassador. With her soulful voice and unique style, Jasleen has created hit songs like “Heeriye”, “Ranjha”, “Din Shagna Da”, and “Love You Zindagi”, captivating audiences across India.

A Rising Star in the Music Industry

Jasleen Royal is a self-taught musician who has quickly risen to fame in the Indian music industry. Her talent for both singing and composing, often while playing multiple instruments, showcases her versatility and creativity. She seamlessly blends folk, indie, and contemporary genres, making her a beloved figure among music enthusiasts.

A Partnership of Passion and Innovation

Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, highlighting Jasleen’s status as a cultural icon who resonates with the youth. Her unique style and widespread appeal are expected to strengthen boAt’s connection with music lovers.

Jasleen Royal also shared her enthusiasm, stating that boAt’s commitment to delivering superior sound experiences aligns perfectly with her passion for creating music that deeply connects with listeners.

A Shared Vision for the Future

With this partnership, boAt aims to reinforce its position as a leader in the consumer electronics market. The brand continues to offer a wide range of audio solutions that cater to the evolving needs of music enthusiasts worldwide.