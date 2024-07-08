Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of July 16 India Launch

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is set to launch in India on July 16th. Get all the details on its specifications, features, and expected price.

Samsung is set to introduce its latest 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M35 5G, in India on July 16th. The company has been teasing key specifications, giving consumers a glimpse of what to expect from this mid-range offering. Here’s a comprehensive look at the features revealed so far.As the Indian smartphone market braces for the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G on July 17, 2024, excitement and expectations are running high. This upcoming release promises to bolster Samsung’s M-series with advanced features and specifications aimed at delivering an enhanced user experience.

Display and Design:

The Galaxy M35 5G will sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, providing vibrant visuals and sharp details. A smooth 120Hz refresh rate promises fluid scrolling and gaming. The display will also be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, ensuring durability against scratches and accidental drops.

The design features a punch-hole notch in the center for the selfie camera, and a sleek plastic back and frame. The triple camera setup is arranged vertically on the back, adding a touch of elegance to the overall look.

Performance and Software:

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, a 5nm processor designed for efficient performance and lower power consumption. It will be equipped with a vapor cooling chamber to help manage heat during intensive tasks.

The Galaxy M35 5G is expected to run on Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI on top, offering a user-friendly interface and additional features.

Camera Capabilities:

While specific details about the camera sensors remain unconfirmed, the phone is anticipated to feature a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. This combination should cater to various photography needs, from capturing wide landscapes to detailed close-ups.

Battery and Charging:

One of the highlights of the Galaxy M35 5G is its substantial 6,000mAh battery, promising extended usage on a single charge. Coupled with efficient power management from the Exynos 1380 chipset, users can expect the phone to last through a full day of use, even with heavy usage.

Additional Features:

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M35 5G will support Samsung Wallet and tap-to-pay functionality, providing a convenient and secure way to make payments.

Availability and Pricing:

While the official price is yet to be announced, industry sources suggest that the Galaxy M35 5G will be competitively priced in the mid-range segment. It will be available for purchase through major online retailers and Samsung’s official website.

Anticipation Builds for the Galaxy M35 5G:

With its promising specifications and 5G connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is poised to attract attention from consumers looking for a well-rounded mid-range smartphone. As the launch date draws closer, more details about the device are expected to emerge, creating further anticipation for its arrival in the Indian market.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is shaping up to be a significant addition to Samsung’s mid-range lineup, offering a balance of performance, photography, and durability. With its advanced display technology, powerful camera features like Astrolapse, and a robust battery, the Galaxy M35 5G is poised to be a popular choice among tech-savvy consumers looking for quality and value.