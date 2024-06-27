Sony ULT FIELD 7 Wireless Speaker Review: A Bass Lover’s Dream!

Okay, I wasn’t ready for this kind of experience from this tube shaped wireless speaker! Sony definitely didn’t hold back on the bass with the Sony ULT Field 7. I wasn’t expecting this level of power from a speaker that’s not even their top-of-the-line model. Let me tell you, this thing thumps! The dual tweeters and passive radiators work together seamlessly, creating an incredibly rich, immersive sound that you feel as much as you hear. Every beat, every vocal, every instrument is crystal clear, even when you crank it up.

I tested it out with a wide range of music, from old Hollywood soundtracks to Bollywood hits to Punjabi dance tracks, and it handled everything with ease. It didn’t just fill the room, it practically shook the walls! The ULT button is where the magic happens. Switching to ULT 2 mode unleashes this insane bass boost that you can feel in your bones. If you’re a bass head, you’ll be in heaven.

Sony ULT FIELD 7: Design and Build Quality

I was immediately impressed with the ULT FIELD 7 as soon as I took it out of the box. The sleek black design looks modern and stylish, and the built-in handle makes it super easy to grab and go. It’s the perfect size (22.5″D x 10.5″W x 12″H) and weight (16 ounces) for me – not too big to lug around, but not so small that it feels flimsy. It feels solid and well-made, which is exactly what I’d expect from Sony.

But what really blew me away is the IP67 rating. Knowing that this speaker is waterproof, rustproof, and dustproof gives me so much peace of mind. I’ve already taken it poolside, and even after getting splashed a few times, it’s still working perfectly. And living near the coast, the rustproof feature is a huge bonus for me. It’s clear that this speaker is built to last!

Sony ULT FIELD 7: Sound Performance

Buckle up, because I’m about to get into how the ULT FIELD 7 sounds, and it’s seriously impressive.

First things first, I had to test it with my favorite songs. When I played “52 Bars” by Karan Aujla, the vocals were mind-blowing. I’m talking crystal clear, with just the right amount of warmth in the mid-range. It felt like Karan was right there in my living room, singing just for me.

But then I switched things up and put on some orchestral music, and that’s when the ULT FIELD 7 truly blew me away. The low end was incredible, especially with the ULT mode turned on. When I played “Experience” by Ludovico Einaudi, I could literally feel the music in my chest. Each instrument was so distinct, and the emotional impact of the piece hit me like a ton of bricks. I’m not exaggerating when I say I had goosebumps the entire time.

Overall, the sound quality on this speaker is outstanding. The X-Balanced Speaker Unit really delivers on its promise of clear and deep bass. And no matter what genre I throw at it, the audio is always rich and immersive.

And let me tell you, that ULT mode is a game-changer. With a single press of the button, the bass gets this insane boost that you can feel in your bones. It’s perfect for parties or any time you want to take the music to the next level.

Sony ULT FIELD 7: Dynamic Party Lighting

What sets the ULT FIELD 7 apart from many other portable speakers is its dynamic party lighting. The colorful lights synchronize with the music, creating an engaging visual experience. The lighting modes are customizable, allowing you to set the perfect mood for any occasion. During a recent house party, the synchronized lights added a lively ambiance, making the event more memorable.

Sony ULT FIELD 7: Versatility and Connectivity

Connecting the ULT FIELD 7 to my devices was a breeze thanks to the Bluetooth Fast Pair and multipoint connection. It paired up with my phone and laptop in seconds, and switching between them was seamless. Plus, with a 30-meter range, I could wander around without worrying about losing the connection.

I also experimented with adding a second ULT FIELD 7 to create a stereo sound setup. It was super easy to do, and the results were fantastic. The sound felt so much more immersive, like I was right in the middle of the action.

And speaking of versatility, this speaker isn’t just for music. I even connected it to my TV via Bluetooth to use as a soundbar, and it blew me away. Dialogue was crisp and clear, and the extra bass made movies and shows way more exciting. There was a slight delay with the audio sometimes, but I think that could be easily fixed with a wired connection.

Battery life was another pleasant surprise. Even with the LEDs flashing away, it kept going for a good 6 hours at 70% volume (and trust me, that’s plenty loud). When I used it for movies with the lights off, it lasted even longer, closer to 8 hours. And for those really long movie nights, I just kept it plugged in. A full charge takes about 6 hours, but even a quick 10-minute charge gave me a couple more hours of playtime at a lower volume.

Sony ULT FIELD 7: Features and App Integration

Sony absolutely nailed it with the ULT Field 7! This speaker isn’t just about sound, it’s a statement piece. Let’s start with the price, Rs 49,990 – it’s definitely an investment, but the build quality is exceptional. This thing feels solid and premium in your hands.

The design is sleek, modern, and cylindrical, a real head-turner at any party. The subtle lights, mainly visible from the sides, add a cool ambiance without being overwhelming. I love the unique design with the side rings instead of a traditional handle. It’s so clever and makes it easy to carry around.

The ULT Field 7 is a bit longer than other speakers, but that’s actually a plus. Stand it up vertically, and it’s like a stylish sound tower that takes up less space. And get this – you can even use it as a stool! The butt bass massage is a fun bonus, haha!

I haven’t tried the karaoke function with the mic/guitar input yet, but it’s a cool feature to have for those who love to sing. The app is pretty handy too, with a 7-band equalizer to fine-tune your sound and a battery care mode (charging limit at 90%) to help prolong the battery life. Pairing multiple speakers is a breeze, as long as you don’t try anything fancy like removing speakers from a group or messing with Bluetooth settings mid-pairing.

Another feature I appreciate is the 7-band equalizer in the app, giving you more control over the sound profile. And the battery care mode is a smart touch for preserving the battery’s lifespan.

Overall, the Sony ULT Field 7 is a winner in my book. It’s stylish, sounds amazing, and packed with features like the mic/guitar input, karaoke function, and handy app controls. If you’re looking for a party speaker that’s more than just a speaker, this is it!

Sound Modes and Performance

You get 4 sound modes (+ vertical placement options, so you actually get 8 variations):

Off: Quite balanced, with not much bass, rather bright and open. Good for relaxed listening.

ULT 1: Balanced with stronger and deep bass.

ULT 2: Increased sound pressure (and bass), making the sound seem more powerful and punchy.

Custom: Allows use of the 7-band equalizer in the Sony app. Even without changes, it sounds different from other modes, roughly a mix between Off and ULT 1.

Indoor and Outdoor Performance

Indoors at low to medium volumes, the ULT 7 truly shines. The soundstage is impressive, with every detail coming through crystal clear. The highs are crisp, and the bass is deep and punchy, but not overpowering. Compared to older Sony models like the XB43/XG300/500, I noticed the bass is less boomy and more defined, which I personally prefer. Vocals are clear, but maybe a tad less warm than on those older models.

Cranking up the volume indoors, the sound profile changes a bit. The highs and upper mids become more prominent, while the lower mids seem to fade. Switching to the custom mode in the app helps balance things out a bit. However, at really high volumes, I noticed some unpleasant sharpness and metallicness creeping into the upper mids and highs. That’s definitely something to keep in mind if you’re planning to blast this indoors.

Outdoors, the ULT 7 performs similarly to how it does indoors. The sound doesn’t change drastically, which is good. Even though it’s a directional speaker, the off-axis sound is decent. The harshness I noticed at high volumes indoors disappears when you move a few meters away from the speaker. However, it’s not the loudest speaker out there. If you’re looking to fill a huge open area with sound, this might not be the best choice. But for smaller outdoor gatherings or backyard parties, it’s more than enough.

Overall, the ULT Field 7 is a solid performer in most situations. It sounds great indoors at moderate volumes, and while it has its limitations at high volumes and in large open spaces, it’s still a versatile speaker that delivers enjoyable sound in most settings.

Sony ULT FIELD 7 – Conclusion

Overall, the Sony ULT Field 7 offers an impressive combination of style, functionality, and powerful sound. It’s great for indoor and outdoor use, although sensitive ears might notice some harshness at higher volumes. With its innovative design, versatile features, and robust performance, it’s a standout choice for party enthusiasts and casual listeners alike.

