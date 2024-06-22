Boston Levin Launches Levin Storm Buds with Active Noise Cancellation and 32-Hour Playtime

Boston Levin, a company known for audio and wearable technology, has announced the launch of their latest true wireless earbuds, the Levin Storm Buds. These earbuds are available at a discounted price of Rs. 1049 on the Boston Levin official website, Amazon, and Flipkart.
Table of ContentsToggle
Key Features of Levin Storm Buds
The Levin Storm Buds are designed to offer a range of features in a compact, ergonomic design. Key features include:
- Active Noise Cancellation: Blocks external sounds for an immersive listening experience.
- IPX5 Water Resistance: Suitable for sports and fitness activities, capable of withstanding sweat and water splashes.
- Long Battery Life: Provides up to 6 hours of use on a single charge, extendable to 32 hours with the charging case.
- Bluetooth V5.3: Ensures stable wireless connectivity with a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops across iOS, Android, Windows, and other systems.
- Dual Beam-Forming Microphones: Ensures clear voice pickup during calls.
- Intuitive Touch Controls: Allows easy control of music, calls, and voice assistant functions.
Design and Usability
The earbuds boast an in-ear ergonomic design with a UV nano-coating and a premium pearl finish, available in black and white color options. They support TWS dual-ear calling and are designed for comfort and all-day wearability.
Availability and Pricing
The Levin Storm Buds are now available for purchase at https://boston-levin.com/, as well as on Flipkart and Amazon, priced at Rs. 1049.
Statement from Boston Levin CEO
Udit Aggarwal, CEO of Boston Levin, commented on the launch: “Our team aimed to deliver our signature sound quality with essential features like noise cancellation and sweat resistance in a portable design. The Levin Storm Buds offer immersive audio, smart capabilities, and all-day wearability.”
Conclusion
The Levin Storm Buds by Boston Levin present a compelling option for users seeking high-quality, feature-rich wireless earbuds at an affordable price.