Boston Levin Launches Levin Storm Buds with Active Noise Cancellation and 32-Hour Playtime

Boston Levin, a company known for audio and wearable technology, has announced the launch of their latest true wireless earbuds, the Levin Storm Buds. These earbuds are available at a discounted price of Rs. 1049 on the Boston Levin official website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Key Features of Levin Storm Buds

The Levin Storm Buds are designed to offer a range of features in a compact, ergonomic design. Key features include:

Active Noise Cancellation : Blocks external sounds for an immersive listening experience.

: Blocks external sounds for an immersive listening experience. IPX5 Water Resistance : Suitable for sports and fitness activities, capable of withstanding sweat and water splashes.

: Suitable for sports and fitness activities, capable of withstanding sweat and water splashes. Long Battery Life : Provides up to 6 hours of use on a single charge, extendable to 32 hours with the charging case.

: Provides up to 6 hours of use on a single charge, extendable to 32 hours with the charging case. Bluetooth V5.3 : Ensures stable wireless connectivity with a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops across iOS, Android, Windows, and other systems.

: Ensures stable wireless connectivity with a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops across iOS, Android, Windows, and other systems. Dual Beam-Forming Microphones : Ensures clear voice pickup during calls.

: Ensures clear voice pickup during calls. Intuitive Touch Controls: Allows easy control of music, calls, and voice assistant functions.

Design and Usability

The earbuds boast an in-ear ergonomic design with a UV nano-coating and a premium pearl finish, available in black and white color options. They support TWS dual-ear calling and are designed for comfort and all-day wearability.

Availability and Pricing

The Levin Storm Buds are now available for purchase at https://boston-levin.com/, as well as on Flipkart and Amazon, priced at Rs. 1049.

Statement from Boston Levin CEO

Udit Aggarwal, CEO of Boston Levin, commented on the launch: “Our team aimed to deliver our signature sound quality with essential features like noise cancellation and sweat resistance in a portable design. The Levin Storm Buds offer immersive audio, smart capabilities, and all-day wearability.”

Conclusion

The Levin Storm Buds by Boston Levin present a compelling option for users seeking high-quality, feature-rich wireless earbuds at an affordable price.