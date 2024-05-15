U&i Launches Counter Series TWS Earbuds with 300-Hour Battery Life

kyuU&i has introduced its latest product, the Counter Series TWS earbuds, which boast a notable 300-hour battery life. The earbuds are equipped with the latest Bluetooth chip, passive noise reduction, and offer up to 18 hours of playback time.

Key Highlights

Battery Life: 300-hour standby time and 18 hours of continuous playback.

300-hour standby time and 18 hours of continuous playback. Technology: Bluetooth v5.3 + EDR for seamless pairing and communication.

Bluetooth v5.3 + EDR for seamless pairing and communication. Design: Ergonomic, sweat-resistant build with soft silicone ear tips.

Ergonomic, sweat-resistant build with soft silicone ear tips. Controls: Touch-sensitive surface for easy music and call management.

Touch-sensitive surface for easy music and call management. Additional Product: Quest Series USB-C Data Cable with 65W power support.

Ergonomic Design and Audio Quality

The Counter TWS earbuds are designed for comfort and functionality. They feature a sweat-resistant build and soft silicone ear tips, which provide a snug fit and help in passive noise cancellation. This design enhances audio clarity during calls and music playback.

Advanced Bluetooth Technology

Powered by Bluetooth v5.3 + EDR, these earbuds ensure seamless pairing and lag-free communication with all devices. The large drivers in each bud deliver high-quality audio, with deep bass and crisp highs, suitable for immersive entertainment experiences.

Long Battery Life

One of the standout features of the Counter TWS is its 300-hour standby time and 18 hours of continuous playback. The charging case includes a 180mAh battery that recharges in just 80 minutes, while each bud’s 28mAh rechargeable cell fully charges in under an hour.

Quest Series USB-C Data Cable

Alongside the Counter TWS earbuds, U&i also launched the Quest Series USB-C Data Cable. This cable is designed to charge a variety of portable devices, including smartphones and ultra-portable laptops. It features a flexible and durable weave braided design, supporting power requirements up to 65 watts (25 Watts V8).

Pricing and Availability

The Counter Series TWS earbuds are priced at INR 2,499, and the Quest USB-C Data Cable is available for Rs 699. These products can be purchased from all U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.