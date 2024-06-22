Back to School: Apple Sweetens the Deal for Students in India with Free AirPods and Apple Pencils

As schools and colleges gear up for a new academic year, Apple India has launched its “Back to University” promotional campaign, providing substantial discounts on its range of Macs and iPads, alongside some enticing freebies aimed at students. Running from June 22 to October 2, 2024, the campaign makes Apple’s latest technology more accessible to the student community through a blend of reduced prices and added value offers.

Key Offer Highlights

Macs: Students have the opportunity to purchase various Mac models at reduced prices. The MacBook Air models, including the M1 and newer M2 variants, are available at discounts, allowing students to save up to ₹10,000 on their purchases. For example, the MacBook Air 13-inch M1 model now starts at ₹89,900, down from ₹99,900. In addition to price cuts, students buying eligible Mac models will also receive a complimentary pair of AirPods, adding further value to their investment.

iPads: The promotion also extends to Apple’s iPad range, with notable discounts on models like the iPad Air and the iPad Pro series. The iPad Air, for instance, is now priced at ₹54,900, reflecting a ₹5,000 reduction. Students who opt for eligible iPad models will benefit from a free Apple Pencil, enhancing their toolset for both creative and academic work.

Additional Benefits

Alongside the core offerings, Apple provides a three-month free subscription to Apple Music and Apple TV+, enriching the user experience for students. Furthermore, there’s a 20% discount on AppleCare Plus services, ensuring that students can maintain their devices without worrying about potential repair costs.

Retail and Online Accessibility: These offers are available across multiple channels, including Apple’s flagship stores at BKC and Saket, as well as authorized Apple resellers. This multi-channel availability ensures that all students can take advantage of the offers irrespective of their location.

Eligibility and Conditions: To qualify for these benefits, purchasers must demonstrate their status as students, teachers, or educational staff through relevant IDs. Apple has designed these offers to make its technology more accessible to the educational sector, hoping to enhance learning environments and provide reliable tools for academic success.

Market Impact and Strategic Move

This promotional campaign not only aims to make technology more accessible to students but also strategically positions Apple in the competitive tech market as the academic year begins. By bundling popular products like AirPods and Apple Pencils with core computing devices, Apple not only boosts its appeal among the youth but also familiarizes the next generation with its ecosystem.

Apple’s “Back to University” campaign offers substantial benefits to the student community in India, providing not just financial relief but also enhancing their educational and creative capabilities through technology. This initiative reflects Apple’s commitment to education and its understanding of the role technology plays in academic and professional development.