Boult Audio Expands True Wireless Lineup with Feature-Packed K10 and W10 Earbuds

Boult Audio, a prominent name in India’s audio landscape, has strengthened its wireless earbuds portfolio with the launch of the K10 and W10. These new additions showcase Boult’s commitment to providing consumers with cutting-edge audio technology, combining impressive sound quality with convenient features and extended battery life. Both the K10 and W10 are engineered to elevate the listening experience, whether enjoying music, taking calls, or engaging in intense gaming sessions.

A Focus on Performance and User Convenience

At the core of the K10 and W10 lies a focus on delivering a seamless and enjoyable user experience. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures a robust and stable connection, while Lightning Boult™ Fast Charging provides hours of listening time with just a brief charging period – a major advantage for users on the move. The inclusion of ZEN Quad Mic ENC guarantees crystal-clear call quality even in bustling environments, making these earbuds ideal for both professional calls and casual conversations. Furthermore, the Combat™ Gaming Mode with its ultra-low 45ms latency caters to gamers seeking a truly immersive and lag-free gaming experience.

W10: Immersive Soundscapes and Effortless Connectivity

The W10 distinguishes itself with an impressive 55-hour battery life, ensuring uninterrupted audio enjoyment for days. Its premium aesthetic is enhanced by a refined leatherette finish, adding a touch of luxury to the design. Dual-device connectivity allows for seamless transitions between devices, such as a smartphone and laptop, without the hassle of repeated pairing. The W10 truly shines with its spatial audio capability, creating an immersive 3D soundscape that adds depth and realism to music, movies, and games. Powered by BoomX technology and 13mm drivers, the W10 delivers a rich, bass-driven audio performance and is available in sophisticated Coral White and Jet-Black color options.

K10: Active Lifestyle Ready with Powerful Audio

Designed for those with an active lifestyle, the K10 boasts a sleek and compact form factor combined with 50 hours of playback time. IPX5 water resistance provides protection against sweat and rain, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. Acoustic echo suppression further enhances call clarity, while seamless voice assistant integration adds to the overall user-friendliness. The K10, with its Boom X technology and 10mm drivers, doesn’t compromise on sound quality, delivering a punchy bass response that enhances the listening experience. Available in striking Blue Ice and classic Pure Black, the K10 blends style and functionality seamlessly.

Boult’s Vision for the Future of Audio

With the launch of the K10 and W10, Boult Audio reaffirms its dedication to pushing the boundaries of audio technology. The company’s Co-Founder, Varun Gupta, highlighted Boult’s mission to provide consumers with innovative audio products that excel in performance, design, and practicality. These latest earbuds embody this vision, offering a compelling combination of advanced features, extended battery life, and superior sound quality. By catering to a diverse range of needs and preferences, Boult continues to solidify its position as a leading force in the Indian audio market.

The Boult K10 and W10 true wireless earbuds are now available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart and the official Boult Audio website (boultaudio.com) at attractive introductory prices of INR 1099 and INR 799 respectively.