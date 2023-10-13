itel T1Pro Earbuds Launched with AI Noise Cancellation and Extended Playback Time

itel, a recognized electronics brand in India, has announced its newest product, the itel Earbuds T1 Pro. These earbuds incorporate AI ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation), offering users a clearer calling experience by reducing external noise. The T1 Pro boasts a notable 35 hours of playback time on a single charge and is priced at INR 849. This launch adds to itel’s expanding range of smart accessories.

Key Highlights:

AI Environment Noise Cancellation for enhanced calling clarity.

Impressive 35 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Priced at INR 849.

Features 10mm drivers for richer bass and sound.

IPX5 water-resistant design for durability against water splashes.

Equipped with Bluetooth V5.3 for stable connectivity within 10 meters.

Comes with a 30mAh battery in each earbud and a 500mAh battery in the charging case.

Supports Type-C charging interface and offers in-ear detection and voice assistance.

Available in Deep Blue and Grey color options.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India, spoke about the launch, emphasizing the growth of the Indian audio device market. He stated, “The Indian audio device market is expanding rapidly. itel aims to provide technology that is accessible, innovative, and in tune with the demands. The itel T1 Pro Earbuds align with this vision by offering features like AI ENC, extensive battery life, and quality sound.”

The T1 Pro earbuds feature 10mm drivers, enhancing bass quality and overall sound. In terms of design, they offer resilience with an IPX5 water-resistant rating, safeguarding them against water splashes. One of the key features is the smart touch control, enabling users to have more control over their listening experience.

Furthermore, the earbuds provide a Bluetooth V5.3 connection, maintaining stable connectivity within a 10-meter radius. They are powered by a 30mAh battery for each earbud, and the charging case has a 500mAh battery capacity, capable of six full charges. The T1 Pro also comes with a Type-C charging interface and features like in-ear detection and voice assistance, contributing to an enhanced user experience.

Consumers can find the itel T1 Pro earbuds at local retail outlets, and they are available in Deep Blue and Grey shades.