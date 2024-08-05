Boult Audio Unveils Klarity Series: Luxury Meets Advanced Audio Technology

Boult Audio, a prominent Indian audio brand, has launched the Klarity Series of true wireless earbuds, marking a significant step in combining luxurious design with cutting-edge audio technology. The series debuts with two models, Klarity 1 and Klarity 3.

Klarity 3: A Feature-Rich Audio Experience

The Klarity 3 earbuds boast a range of advanced features, including Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation up to 50 dB, 6 microphones for clear calls, and seamless app connectivity through Boult AMP. Dual device pairing and Bluetooth 5.4 ensure smooth connectivity, while Spatial Audio creates an immersive soundstage. With a sleek design available in Obsidian Black and Smoky Metal, the Klarity 3 offers up to 50 hours of playtime and fast charging capabilities. Gamers will appreciate the ultra-low 45ms latency in Combat Gaming Mode, supported by 13mm drivers for enhanced bass. The Klarity 3 is IPX5 water-resistant and proudly made in India.

Klarity 1: Elegant Design and Long Battery Life

The Klarity 1 earbuds showcase a unique hourglass-inspired design, focusing on comfort and style. Crafted with procranium metal and liquid metal construction, they offer a premium feel. The Klarity 1 supports dual device connectivity and provides an impressive 80-hour battery life. Fast charging technology allows for 180 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge. The earbuds feature Boult’s Klarity Signature Sound and 13mm drivers for a balanced audio experience. A 40ms ultra-low latency caters to gamers.

Availability and Pricing

Klarity 3: Available in Obsidian Black and Smoky Metal for INR 1,999/- on Flipkart, Amazon, and boultaudio.com.

Boult’s Commitment to Innovation

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of Boult Audio, expressed the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of audio technology and delivering innovative products to customers. The Klarity series represents Boult’s ongoing efforts to offer both design and premium audio solutions to music enthusiasts and gamers alike.