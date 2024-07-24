Truke Launches ‘Yoga Beat’ Open-Ear Neckband with Dual Pairing for Just INR 899

Truke, a leading Indian audio brand known for its innovative and affordable products, has introduced the Yoga Beat neckband to its wireless headset portfolio. This new open-ear design prioritizes comfort, safety, and awareness for users during daily activities and workouts. The Yoga Beat boasts features such as Dual Pairing, Dual Mic, and a stylish design with skin-friendly ear hooks. Available in three vibrant colors – Pulse Orange, Midnight Silver, and Beige Gold – the neckband is currently offered at a special launch price of INR 899 on Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Truke.in.

Key Features and Benefits

Open-Ear Design for Safety and Awareness: The innovative open-ear design allows users to enjoy music while remaining aware of their surroundings, making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts and commuters.

Crystal-Clear Call Clarity: Equipped with Dual MEMS Mic and Environment Noise Cancellation Technology, the Yoga Beat ensures clear conversations even in noisy environments.

Dual Connectivity: Seamlessly switch between two devices with Dual Pairing for convenient call and media management.

Durable Battery Life: With a powerful 150mAh battery, the neckband offers up to 30 hours of music playback and talk time on a single charge, supported by fast charging for uninterrupted usage.

Strong Audio Quality: 14.2mm titanium speakers deliver clear and immersive audio, while Bluetooth 5.4 technology enables faster pairing, improved connectivity, and extended range.

Truke’s Commitment to Innovation

Mr. Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO of Truke, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “After launching breakthrough OWS products in the budget category, we are thrilled to introduce the open-ear design in neckbands under 1K. Our latest offering, the Yoga Beat Neckband, lives up to its name by providing a flexible yet sturdy and comfortable neckband for long music sessions. The growing demand for open-ear design in audio products motivated us to launch this neckband for our health-conscious customers who wish to stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying their favorite music. We are confident that the Yoga Beat will receive a similar positive response from consumers as our open-ear TWS, Freedom and Liberty.”

Additional Features

The Yoga Beat also offers: