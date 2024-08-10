BSNL Empowers Subscribers with Advanced 4G and 5G-Ready Platform

In a move to enhance the telecom experience for its customers, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled a new over-the-air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform. This innovative platform, developed in collaboration with Pyro Holdings, is fully compatible with both 4G and 5G networks, ensuring that BSNL subscribers are ready for the next generation of connectivity.

Platform Features & Benefits

Enhanced Connectivity and Service Quality:

The platform is designed to provide all BSNL customers across India with “unparalleled connectivity and service quality,” paving the way for a superior telecom experience.

Self-Reliance and Flexibility: Aligning with the government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the platform empowers BSNL’s mobile subscribers with the flexibility to choose their desired mobile numbers and replace their SIM cards without any geographical limitations.

Seamless SIM Management:

This innovative platform enables SIM replacement without geographical restrictions, modification of SIM profiles, and remote file management on SIM cards, providing a convenient and hassle-free experience for users.

Nationwide SIM Swaps: The ability to perform SIM swaps anywhere in the country further enhances network capabilities and customer convenience.

Network Upgrades and Future Readiness

The launch of this 4G and 5G-ready platform aligns with BSNL’s ongoing efforts to upgrade its network infrastructure and prepare for the widespread rollout of 5G services.

Leadership Quotes

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director, Ravi A. Robert Jerard, highlighted the platform’s benefits for customers seeking SIM replacement without geographical restrictions. He emphasized how this initiative not only boosts the network’s capabilities but also supports the government’s vision of a self-reliant India.

BSNL’s launch of this advanced OTA and USIM platform represents a significant step forward in its commitment to providing cutting-edge telecommunications services to its subscribers. With enhanced connectivity, greater flexibility, and future-ready capabilities, BSNL is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its customers in the digital age.