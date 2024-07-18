Fixed Internet Performance in India (2023-2024): BSNL Takes the Lead

BSNL’s Dominance: BSNL secured the top spot in fixed internet performance in India during the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. This analysis is based on 371,937 tests conducted using the nPerf web speed test and mobile apps across the country’s major operators.

Speed and Latency: BSNL boasted the highest average download speed at 74 Mb/s, outperforming Jio (65.5 Mb/s). Additionally, BSNL achieved the lowest latency of 37 ms, indicating a highly responsive connection.

Browsing and Streaming: BSNL also led in web browsing performance, while Jio demonstrated its strength in YouTube streaming quality.

Overall Performance: The average download speed in India during this period was 67 Mb/s, showcasing a well-performing fixed internet landscape.

Understanding the Metrics:

Download Speed: This metric reflects the amount of data a connection can receive per second. Higher download speeds enable activities like 4K video streaming.

Latency: Latency measures the responsiveness of a connection. Lower latency translates to faster interactions with online content.

Browsing Performance: This indicates how quickly web pages load and how smoothly users can navigate the internet.

Streaming Performance: This evaluates the quality of video streaming at different resolutions, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of streaming capabilities.

Competitive Landscape:

The Indian telecommunications market is witnessing fierce competition, with BSNL leading in most areas, followed closely by Jio. Airtel lags behind, facing challenges in keeping pace with its rivals. This dynamic landscape offers consumers diverse choices tailored to their specific needs, whether they prioritize speed, streaming quality, or overall reliability.

Methodology:

The nPerf study relies on a vast dataset of tests conducted by actual users, making it one of the largest crowdsourced studies in India. This approach ensures that the results accurately reflect the real-world experiences of users on different networks. Robust filtering methods are employed to exclude artificial traffic and focus on genuine customer experiences.