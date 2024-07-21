Budget Smartphone Showdown: CMF Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone (2a) – My Honest Review

CMF Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone (2a): Honest review comparing price, design, display, performance, camera, software & battery. Which is the best value phone for you?

Look, I’m not one for fancy marketing jargon. I want a phone that performs, doesn’t break the bank, and maybe has a bit of personality. So, when the CMF Phone 1 and Nothing Phone (2a) landed on my desk, I was intrigued. Could either of these phones become my daily driver? Let’s dive into the nitty-gritty.

Price: A Significant Difference

Right off the bat, there’s a substantial price gap. The CMF Phone 1 starts at a tempting ₹15,999, while the Nothing Phone (2a) will set you back ₹25,999. That’s a whopping ₹10,000 difference! Does the Nothing Phone (2a) justify its higher price? Let’s see.

Design: Eco Leather or Glowing Glyphs?

CMF Phone 1: The CMF Phone 1’s eco-leather back (on the higher-end model) feels surprisingly nice. It’s a refreshing change from the endless sea of glass. Plus, the user-replaceable back is a nod to the good old days of tinkering.

Nothing Phone (2a): The Nothing Phone (2a)’s transparent back and glowing Glyph Interface are undeniably cool. It’s a conversation starter, for sure. But, the plastic frame feels a bit cheap compared to the CMF’s glass front.

Winner: This is a tough call. The CMF Phone 1 feels more premium, but the Nothing Phone (2a) has that “wow” factor. It’s a tie for me.

Display: Bright and Beautiful, But…

CMF Phone 1: The CMF’s AMOLED display is incredibly bright at 2000 nits peak brightness. It’s perfect for sunny days. However, the 1080p resolution feels a bit lacking compared to some other phones in this price range.

Nothing Phone (2a): The Nothing Phone (2a)’s flexible AMOLED display is also gorgeous. It’s not quite as bright as the CMF, but the colors pop and the 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling buttery smooth.

Winner: The CMF Phone 1 wins for sheer brightness, but the Nothing Phone (2a)’s display is a bit more balanced overall.

Performance: The Dimensity Duel

CMF Phone 1: The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 is a capable chip. It handles everyday tasks with ease and can even handle some gaming. But, it’s not the fastest chip out there.

Nothing Phone (2a): The Dimensity 7200 Pro is slightly faster than the 7300, at least in benchmarks. In real-world use, the difference is negligible. Both phones offer smooth performance for most tasks.

Winner: It’s a very close race, but the Nothing Phone (2a) edges out the CMF Phone 1 in raw performance.

Camera: Good, But Not Great

CMF Phone 1: The CMF’s 50MP main camera takes decent photos in good lighting. But, it struggles in low light and the 2MP depth sensor doesn’t add much value.

Nothing Phone (2a): The Nothing Phone (2a)’s dual 50MP cameras are a bit more versatile. The ultrawide lens is a welcome addition and the overall image quality is slightly better.

Winner: The Nothing Phone (2a) takes the win here, but neither phone will blow you away with their camera performance.

Software: Clean and Simple vs. Customizable Fun

CMF Phone 1: The CMF OS is based on Android 14 and it’s pretty close to stock Android. It’s clean, smooth, and easy to use. If you like a no-frills software experience, you’ll appreciate this.

Nothing Phone (2a): Nothing OS 2.6 is also based on Android 14, but it has a more unique look and feel. It’s highly customizable and the Glyph Interface adds some fun functionality.

Winner: This one comes down to personal preference. I lean towards the Nothing Phone (2a) for its customizability, but the CMF Phone 1’s simplicity is also appealing.

Battery and Charging: A Tie

Both phones have a 5000 mAh battery that easily lasts a full day with moderate use. The Nothing Phone (2a) charges faster, but the CMF Phone 1 offers reverse wireless charging, which is a nice touch.

Verdict: Which One Should You Buy?

If you want a phone with a unique design, customizable software, and slightly better performance, the Nothing Phone (2a) is a good choice. But, be prepared to pay a premium for it. If you prefer a more premium feel, a super bright display, and a clean software experience, the CMF Phone 1 might be a better fit. It’s a fantastic value for the price.

Ultimately, both phones offer great value for the price. Choose the one that speaks to you!