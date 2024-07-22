iPhone SE 4 Leaks Hint at iPhone 16 Design Influence

Whispers about Apple’s upcoming fourth-generation SE device, the iPhone SE 4, have intensified. The latest leak suggests a potential design shift, drawing inspiration from the anticipated iPhone 16 series.

Design Overhaul and Camera Layout

Contrary to previous speculation of the iPhone SE 4 mirroring the iPhone 14’s aesthetics, sources now indicate a possible adoption of the iPhone 16’s vertical camera arrangement. This design choice, reminiscent of the iPhone X and iPhone 12, could potentially enable spatial video capture capabilities.

Expected Features and Release Timeline

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch screen, Face ID, a display notch, a USB-C port, and an action button. While the iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in September this year, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to follow suit sometime next year with an estimated price point of ₹40,000.

Apple’s iOS 18 Public Beta Launch

In other Apple news, the company recently unveiled the first public beta of iOS 18, alongside beta versions for iPads, Macs, and other devices. This early release offers users a glimpse into upcoming features such as Home screen customization, icon tinting, a redesigned Control Center, an enhanced Photos app, and dark mode icons, with more functionalities expected to be tested in subsequent updates.

A Blend of Innovation and Affordability

The iPhone SE 4 holds the promise of merging Apple’s design sensibilities with affordability. By incorporating elements from the iPhone 16 series, the SE 4 could redefine expectations for budget smartphones. As the release date draws closer, anticipation builds for this innovative and accessible addition to the Apple lineup.

The rumored convergence of iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 16 design elements signals a potential shift in Apple’s approach to its budget-friendly SE lineup. While official details remain under wraps, the leaks offer a tantalizing glimpse into what could be a significant redesign for the iPhone SE 4. Additionally, the iOS 18 public beta provides a sneak peek into Apple’s software innovations, further fueling anticipation for the company’s upcoming releases.