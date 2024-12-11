Celebrate Christmas & New Year with Sony’s Ultimate Gifting Guide

Celebrate Christmas and New Year with Sony’s gifting guide featuring ULT Series speakers, PlayStation 5 Slim, and WF-C510 Earbuds for unforgettable moments.

The festive season is the perfect opportunity to celebrate, share happiness, and create lasting memories with loved ones. This year, Sony India has introduced a comprehensive gifting guide that combines innovation and style, making it easier to find the ideal present. Whether you are looking to surprise your family or indulge yourself, these cutting-edge products will elevate your Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Music That Moves You – Sony ULT Series

Make every occasion more special with the Sony ULT Series, designed to deliver exceptional sound and memorable vibes. From family gatherings to lively parties, this range offers something for everyone.

Top Picks from the ULT Series

ULT Wear (₹16,990/-): Sleek wireless earbuds featuring ULT POWER SOUND, a 25-hour battery life, and water resistance for everyday use.

ULT Field 1 (₹10,990/-): Compact and durable, this speaker boasts an IP67 rating and 12-hour battery life, perfect for travel and outdoor activities.

ULT Field 7 (₹39,990/-): A medium-sized party speaker with karaoke mode, a 30-hour battery life, and customizable lighting for an entertaining experience.

ULT Tower 10 (₹89,990/-): The ultimate addition to any party, offering 360° sound and an immersive light show for a spectacular audio-visual experience.

Key Features of the ULT Series

Waterproof and dustproof designs for worry-free usage

ULT POWER SOUND for enhanced audio performance

Party Connect to sync up to 100 compatible speakers

Easy control through the Music Center and Fiestable app

Availability

The ULT Series is available at Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), on the www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic outlets, and e-commerce platforms.

The Gamer’s Dream – Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

For gaming enthusiasts, the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim is the ultimate gift that brings next-level gaming experiences with high-speed performance and stunning visuals.

Key Features of the PlayStation 5 Slim

Powered by a custom AMD Ryzen CPU and AMD Radeon RDNA 2 GPU

825GB SSD storage for ultra-fast load times

Supports 4K gaming at up to 120fps

Offers 3D audio support for immersive soundscapes

Price and Availability

Priced at ₹47,490/-, the PlayStation 5 Slim is available across Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit, and other participating retailers.

For the Music Aficionado – Sony WF-C510 Earbuds

Compact yet powerful, the Sony WF-C510 Earbuds are perfect for music lovers who enjoy listening on the go. Be it playing Christmas carols or staying connected through year-end calls, these earbuds ensure top notch sound and effortless connectivity.

Key Features of the WF-C510 Earbuds

Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for superior audio clarity

Up to 20 hours of battery life with the charging case

IPX4 water resistance, making them suitable for all-weather use

Fast Pair technology for quick and easy connectivity

Multipoint connection for seamless switching between devices

Price and Availability

Available at ₹4,990/-, the WF-C510 Earbuds can be purchased from Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the www.ShopatSC.com portal, leading electronic stores, and various e-commerce websites.