Realme Neo 7 Pricing Leaked Ahead of China Launch

11/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Realme Neo 7 Pricing Leaked Ahead of China Launch
Realme Neo 7 price leaked ahead of tomorrow's China launch. Retailer listing suggests a lower price than expected. The phone boasts a Dimensity 9300+ processor, 7,000mAh battery, and IP68/IP69 rating.

The Realme Neo 7, set to launch in China tomorrow, has been the subject of much speculation. As the first Neo phone without the GT moniker, it represents a new direction for the brand. While Realme has already revealed many of the phone’s specifications, a recent leak suggests its price could be lower than initially anticipated.

Retailer Listing Suggests Competitive Price

A retailer listing shared by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station indicates the Realme Neo 7 could be priced at CNY 2,498 (~Rs 34,935). This is slightly lower than the previously teased starting price of CNY 2,499 (~Rs 34,935). Interestingly, a similar discrepancy occurred with the Realme GT 7 Pro, which was listed at a higher price before its launch.

Speculated Starting Price and Potential Configurations

Based on this leak, it is speculated that the Realme Neo 7 could have a starting price of CNY 2,098 (~Rs 24,546). This lower price point could be for the base model, while the previously teased price might apply to a higher-end configuration.

Realme Neo 7: A Powerful Successor

The Realme Neo 7 succeeds the GT Neo 6 and boasts several impressive features. These include IP68 and IP69 certifications for durability, a display responsive to wet touches, and a Dimensity 9300+ processor. The device will also pack a 7,000mAh battery, a robust heat dissipation system, WiFi-7, an IR Blaster, multifunctional NFC, and an X-Axis linear motor. Software-wise, it will ship with the latest Realme UI 6.0.

RAM and Storage Options

According to the TENAA certification listing, the Realme Neo 7 is expected to offer various RAM and storage options, starting from 6GB and 256GB, respectively.

While the China launch is imminent, it remains unclear whether the Realme Neo 7 will be released in India.

