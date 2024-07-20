Cellebrite’s Leaked Documents Shed Light on Phone Unlocking Landscape

Confidential documents from Cellebrite, a leading Israeli digital intelligence firm, have recently surfaced, offering a rare glimpse into the capabilities and constraints of their phone unlocking technology. Obtained by 404 Media, these documents detail which specific phone models and operating system versions Cellebrite’s tools could access as of April 2024.

On the iPhone front, the leaks reveal a significant hurdle for Cellebrite. All iPhone models running iOS 17.4 or newer were beyond their reach, labeled as “In Research.” Additionally, iPhone 12 and newer models with iOS versions 17.1 to 17.3.1 were listed as “Coming soon,” indicating a lack of current unlocking capabilities. Notably, the entire iPhone 15 lineup remained impenetrable, regardless of the iOS version.

The picture was slightly different for Android devices, where Cellebrite demonstrated broader coverage. However, limitations persisted. Notably, their tools couldn’t brute-force Google Pixel 6, 7, or 8 devices when powered off. The documents also mentioned GrapheneOS, a privacy-centric Android variant gaining traction among security-conscious users, suggesting potential challenges for Cellebrite in this domain.

These revelations carry significant implications, particularly in light of the FBI’s recent announcement regarding accessing the phone of a suspect in an attempted assassination of former President Trump. While the FBI remains tight-lipped about their methods, the Cellebrite leaks underscore the ongoing difficulties law enforcement agencies face in unlocking newer, more secure devices.

Cellebrite has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked documents, emphasizing their purpose is to inform customers about their technology’s capabilities for ethical and legally sanctioned investigations. They further clarified that they avoid openly advertising their capabilities to prevent aiding criminal activities.

This incident serves as a reminder of the constantly evolving cat-and-mouse game between technology companies and those seeking to bypass security measures. As device manufacturers enhance security features, companies like Cellebrite must continually innovate to keep pace. The leaked documents offer a snapshot of this dynamic landscape, highlighting both the progress made and the challenges that lie ahead.