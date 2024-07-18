Top Smartphones Under ₹30,000 in July 2024: OnePlus Nord 4, Infinix GT 20 Pro, Realme GT 6T and more

The smartphone market is constantly evolving, with new models being introduced almost weekly. This article aims to simplify the decision-making process for those seeking a new smartphone under ₹30,000 in July 2024.
OnePlus Nord 4: A Strong Contender
The OnePlus Nord 4 has rapidly gained popularity in this price segment, boasting a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. It offers various configurations, including 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Detailed Specifications of Top 5 Smartphones
- Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED, 2772×1240 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 2150 nits peak brightness
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, Adreno 732 GPU
- Memory and Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1/4.0
- Cameras: 50MP primary (OIS, EIS), 8MP ultra-wide, 16MP front
- Battery: 5500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging
- Operating System: Android 14, OxygenOS 14.1
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2712×1220 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 nits peak brightness
- Chipset: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Adreno 735 GPU
- Memory and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0
- Display: 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Adreno 730 GPU
- Memory and Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1
- Battery: 5000mAh, 120W fast charging
- Display: 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED, 2789×1264 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 6000 nits peak brightness
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, Adreno 732 GPU
Memory and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0
- Cameras: 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 32MP front
- Battery: 5500mAh, 120W SuperVOOC fast charging
- Display: 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate, Mali G610-MC6 GPU, Pixelworks X5 Turbo
- Memory and Storage: Information not available in the original text
- Battery: 5000mAh, 45W fast charging
- Operating System: Android 14, XOS 14