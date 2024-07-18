Top Smartphones Under ₹30,000 in July 2024: OnePlus Nord 4, Infinix GT 20 Pro, Realme GT 6T and more

Find the best smartphone under ₹30,000 in July 2024. Compare detailed specs of top contenders like OnePlus Nord 4, Poco F6, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Realme GT 6T, and Infinix GT 20 Pro.

The smartphone market is constantly evolving, with new models being introduced almost weekly. This article aims to simplify the decision-making process for those seeking a new smartphone under ₹30,000 in July 2024.

OnePlus Nord 4: A Strong Contender

The OnePlus Nord 4 has rapidly gained popularity in this price segment, boasting a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. It offers various configurations, including 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Detailed Specifications of Top 5 Smartphones

OnePlus Nord 4

Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED, 2772×1240 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 2150 nits peak brightness

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, Adreno 732 GPU

Memory and Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1/4.0

Cameras: 50MP primary (OIS, EIS), 8MP ultra-wide, 16MP front

Battery: 5500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging

Operating System: Android 14, OxygenOS 14.1

Poco F6

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2712×1220 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 nits peak brightness

Chipset: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Adreno 735 GPU

Memory and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

Display: 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Adreno 730 GPU

Memory and Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1

Battery: 5000mAh, 120W fast charging

Realme GT 6T

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED, 2789×1264 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 6000 nits peak brightness

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, Adreno 732 GPU

Memory and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0

Cameras: 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 32MP front

Battery: 5500mAh, 120W SuperVOOC fast charging

Infinix GT 20 Pro

Display: 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate, Mali G610-MC6 GPU, Pixelworks X5 Turbo

Memory and Storage: Information not available in the original text

Battery: 5000mAh, 45W fast charging

Operating System: Android 14, XOS 14

